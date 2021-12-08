For full disclosure I caused all this mess to start.
I received a new debit card in the mail and I assumed the new card was for the account that I operate out of all the time.
Why would the bank send me a debit card for the account I don’t use on a regular basis? Yes, I do have a debit card for that seldomly used bank account but it never accrued to me that it could be for that account.
In my not thinking this through, I activated the new card and began to use it.
My first use of the card began on the Friday after Thanksgiving and then again on Saturday.
Saturday evening, I looked to see the charges that were made and realized nothing had come out of my bank account that I operate out of.
I then looked at the other accounts and realized what I had done. I transferred the money into the correct account and got all that straighten out.
Realizing I had cut up the wrong debit card, I called the bank on Monday and confessed my mistake and they happily made me a new debit card that I picked up on Monday afternoon. What great customer service to act so quickly to correct my mistake.
I am now ready to use my new card on the correct account and started my attempt at getting gas.
Attempt one … I am headed to New Albany Tuesday morning and the gas is cheaper there than it is in Pontotoc, although I had just under a half tank, I knew I was going to be driving a lot on Tuesday and figured I would fill up with the cheaper gas. My new card was declined. I called the bank and they saw the problem and told me to give them a few minutes and they would have it fixed.
Attempt two … I finished my business in New Albany about two hours later and was headed back to Pontotoc, stopped to fill up with gas before leaving New Albany. My new card was declined again. Called the bank back and they said they were aware of the problem and were working on getting it fixed.
Attempt three … Wednesday morning I am now running low on gas and pulled into the station and someone came out and said their system was down and I would need to come back later.
Attempt four … Wednesday at noon pulled back into the station and my new card was declined again. I had about $25 in cash and was able to get enough gas to get me through the rest of my afternoon of travel. Called the bank and they couldn’t see any problem with the card and told me I should call the fraud department.
Thursday, I reached the fraud department and they couldn’t see any problems and asked me to try it again.
Attempt five … Friday morning, eureka, the card worked and I finally was able to get a full tank of gas.
As I said at the beginning of this, I started all this mess with my mistake. This made me realize how much I depend on and use a debit card.
Lesson learned, make sure I know what account I am dealing with before cutting up any debit cards.