The December term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court convened last Monday with 266 criminal cases set on the two week docket.
The court term is scheduled to conclude on Friday, December 13.
The following is a list of cases on the second week's docket. However, court officials stress that cases listed on the docket are subject to change or continuance.
Nineteen cases are set for trial on Monday, December 9. Defendants and their charge(s) include:
-Krysta Chewe, murder 1/del. design and felon with a weapon;
-John Hamilton, agg. assault-weapon;
-Ricky Austin, burglary of a dwelling-larceny;
-Marguerite Thomas, contributing to the delinquency/negligence of a child/physical/sexual abuse;
-Danny Glass, poss. of meth with intent;
-Austin Loyd, poss. of meth;
-Jason Warren, leaving scene of an accident-injury;
-Kevin Walston, felon with a weapon;
-Quentin Williams, felon with a weapon;
-Nigel Garner, sale/transfer stolen firearm;
-Robert Murphree, two counts of felon with a weapon;
-Joshua Williams, poss. of meth with intent and felon with a weapon;
-Clinton Johnson, two counts of identity theft;
-Melissa Judon, embezzlement;
-Cody Hall, grand larceny and taking of a motor vehicle;
-Marion Hartzog, sale of meth;
-Richard Johnson, poss. of meth and poss. of a schedule II controlled substance;
-Tracy Carruth, credit card fraud;
-Eddie Davis, aggravated domestic violence-weapon;
Twenty seven cases are set for trial on Tuesday, December 10, including:
-Jacoby O'Neal, two cases: two counts of armed robbery;
-Robbie Bejarano, armed robbery;
-Anthony Turner, two counts of agg. assault-weapon;
-Joshua Watkins, two cases: charges include poss. of a stolen firearm, poss. marijuana with intent and taking of a motor vehicle;
-Zachary Grubbs, sale of meth;
-Derrick Townsend, felon with a weapon and DUI 4th;
-Debra Kilisz, burglary of a dwelling-larceny;
-Wendell Cheney, poss. of meth with intent;
-Jacob Meeks, false pretense;
-Phillip Otts, DUI fourth;
-George Johnson, burglary of a building;
-Kristin Martin, poss. of meth;
-Timothy Ritter, poss. meth;
-Jartavis Penro, two cases: including two counts of sale of cocaine;
-Franklin Gregory, felon with a weapon;
-Clifton Carter, Poss. meth;
-Pedro Jimenez, poss. cocaine;
-Julie Johnson, credit card fraud;
-Joseph Oaks, DUI 4th;
-Michael Montgomery, kidnapping;
-Tyrone Hych, DUI 4th;
-Jennifer Zaha, poss. meth;
-Eric McCord, poss. meth;
-Jessie Sisco, poss. meth.
Thirty-one cases are set for trial on Wednesday, December 11, including:
-Danny Austin, agg. assault of a law enforcement officer/ext. ind.;
-Kiantee Holloman, conspiracy, trafficking oxycodone and two counts of script forgery;
-Kenyatta Holloman, conspiracy, trafficking oxycodone, two counts script forgery;
-Jennifer White, conspiracy, trafficking oxycodone, two counts script forgery;
-Isadra Reza, conspiracy, trafficking oxycodone, two counts script forgery;
-Franklin Black, sexual battery-under 14;
-Scottie Todd, two cases, including two counts of fondling;
-Troy Hudson, two counts of fondling;
-Richard Wilson, domestic violence, strangulation, agg. assault;
-Kelvin Phillips, DUI 4th;
-Donald Morris, sale of meth;
-Tucker Fleming, DUI 3rd;
-Bobby Berry, felony fleeing, DUI 4th;
-George Hopkins, grand larceny;
-Jason Doss, two counts of arson 2;
-Jimmie Townsend, poss. morphine;
-Montrell Pegues, taking of a motor vehicle;
-Donovan Exson, poss. meth;
-John Sipes, child enticement-sexual purposes, computer luring;
-Johnie Loggins, poss. hashish;
-Nekya Mabry, poss. cocaine;
-Roy Chambers, four cases, including two counts poss. meth and two counts shooting into a dwelling;
-Walter King, poss. cocaine;
-Anna Tyson, three cases, including three counts of burglary of dwelling-larceny and three counts of burglary of a vehicle;
-William Stepp, receiving stolen property.
Thirty-three cases are set for trial on Thursday, December 12, including:
-John Henton, agg. assault-weapon;
-Justin Deen, fondling, two counts sexual battery-under 14, assault with intent to ravish and evidence tampering;
-Jimmy Hogue, sexual battery, no consent;
-Alan Baucom, two cases, including four counts of fondling and sexual battery-under 14;
-Lenoir Thorton, armed robbery;
-Julie Mooneyham, retaliation-witness/public servant and agg. assault-weapon;
-Christopher Griggs, aggravated domestic violence/strangulation;
-Ryan Lane, three counts of armed robbery;
-Joe Thomas, DUI 4th;
-Richard Wilson, poss. meth;
-Reggie Morris, child abuse/harm;
-Heather Schmidt, poss. hydrocodone;
-Roberto Romeo, agg. domestic violence/strangulation;
-Sandra Alexander, poss meth;
-Daniel Austin, felon with a weapon;
-Julie Mooneyham, sale of meth;
-Janice Neal, sale of meth;
-Ashley Westmoreland, child abuse;
-Jonathan Funderburk, grand larceny;
-Jarmarcus Watson, burglary of a vehicle;
-Benjamin Simmons, poss.meth;
-Chad Simmons, child abuse;
-Tyler Grose, poss. meth;
-Kilwandra McRoy, false pretense;
-Jeannie Ward, injury/pain on vulnerable person;
-David DeHass, two cases, including sale of meth, retaliation-witness/public servant, agg. assault-weapon, felon with a weapon;
-Michael Stroup, DUI 4th;
-Shane Ackerman, DUI 3rd;
-Thomas Linley, grand larceny;
-Robert Whitaker, poss. meth with intent;
-Mario Steward, receiving stolen property;
-Steven Hester, child enticement-sexual purposes, child enticement-produce visual depiction.
Twenty-two cases are set for trial on Friday, December 13, including:
-Brandon Wages, burglary of a building;
-Charles Graves, embezzlement;
-Trey Bean, poss. cocaine;
-Jackie White, receiving stolen property;
-Jacob Bland, poss. meth;
-Justin Morris, burglary of dwelling-larceny;
-Jamie Robertson, embezzlement;
-Kyler Fitzpatrick, two cases, including three counts burglary of building and burglary of a dwelling-larceny;
-Timothy Jones, poss. meth;
-Corneilus Gillard, poss. cocaine;
-Jason Love, poss. marijuana with intent;
-Dwayne Ruth, felon with a weapon;
-Amelia Bolton, poss. meth;
-Greggory Cassatt, agg. domestic violence-strangulation;
-Michael Bean, poss. cocaine;
-Anthony Clifton, false pretense;
-Joe Hogue, taking of a motor vehicle;
-Rhonda Patterson, poss. of a schedule I and II controlled substance;
-Geoffrey Green, credit card fraud;
-Richard Willis, poss. meth;
-Richie Darby, embezzlement-under contract, repair.