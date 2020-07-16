I Choose the Truth . . .
My choice is to be a disciple of Jesus Christ, to live for His honor. Father, I pray that I may know the truth. I choose your freedom in my life, for my family and in my home. John 8:31-32 To the Jews who had believed him, Jesus said, “If you hold to my teaching, you are really my disciples. [32] Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”
Lord, guide me in your truth. May my entire family be led by your truth. Psalm 25:5 guide me in your truth and teach me, for you are God my Savior, and my hope is in you all day long.
May I continually walk in your truth – in my marriage, in my business, in all of my relationships, throughout my entire life. Psalm 26:3 for your love is ever before me, and I walk continually in your truth. Psalm 43:3 Send forth your light and your truth, let them guide me;
Father, wherever I may have strayed from your truth, teach me. My desire is to walk before you in truth. Wherever my heart is divided, teach me to fear your name. Psalm 86:11 Teach me your way, O Lord, and I will walk in your truth; give me an undivided heart, that I may fear your name. Psalm 119:30 I have chosen the way of truth; I have set my heart on your laws.
I thank you that you hear my prayers, that you are attentive to my life, that I am not alone. Psalm 145:18 The Lord is near to all who call on him, to all who call on him in truth.
I choose to invest my life, my resources, my energy – all that I am, in the pursuit of your truth. Father, bring wisdom, discipline and understanding to my life. Proverbs 23:23 Buy the truth and do not sell it; get wisdom, discipline and understanding.
Father, I choose to be led by your Spirit of Truth. Help me to recognize His leading, to discern His voice, to understand His direction. My desire is to honor the Spirit of Truth in my life. John 14:17 the Spirit of truth. The world cannot accept him, because it neither sees him nor knows him. But you know him, for he lives with you and will be in you.
John 15:26 “When the Counselor comes, whom I will send to you from the Father, the Spirit of truth who goes out from the Father, he will testify about me. John 16:13 But when he, the Spirit of truth, comes, he will guide you into all truth. He will not speak on his own; he will speak only what he hears, and he will tell you what is yet to come.
I pray that I would in no way suppress the truth. In my home and life may your truth have free reign – in Jesus’ name may godlessness and wickedness be cast out and truth be triumphant. Romans 1:18 The wrath of God is being revealed from heaven against all the godlessness and wickedness of men who suppress the truth by their wickedness
May your truth find full expression in my life, my home and my family. Direct my steps that I may obey your truth and grow up into all you created me for. I choose to stand firmly with the belt of truth in place in my life. Thank you for your truth and the freedom it is bringing into my life. 1 Cor. 13:6 Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. Galatians 5:7 You were running a good race. Who cut in on you and kept you from obeying the truth? Ephes. 4:15 Instead, speaking the truth in love, we will in all things grow up into him who is the Head, that is, Christ. Ephes. 6:14 Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place,
