Fall is in the air. MSU Extension – Pontotoc County will be hosting a Fall and Holiday series of classes. These classes will be taught by Ensley Howell along with members of the Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers (MHV).
All classes will be held at the Exhibit Building (next to the Agri-Center). All classes will begin at 6:00 p.m. and last approximately two hours. The cost of each class includes all supplies. needed for that class. Class size is limited. Please call 662-489-3910 to register. We hope you can join us for one of these classes.
Fabric Pumpkin Class
Each participant will make a set of three pumpkins from a choice of fabrics. If you have never sewn on a sewing machine, this project will help you learn how. Please register by Tuesday, October 18.
Date: Thursday, October 20, 2022
Cost: $10.00
Silverware Holder Class
Each participant will make a set of eight silverware holders. Silverware holders will be made from a neutral-colored burlap with black ribbon. If you have never sewn on a sewing machine, this project will help you learn how. Register for this class by Monday, November 14.
Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022
Cost: $10.00
Christmas Stocking Class
Each participant will make one lined Christmas stocking from a choice of fabrics. If you have never sewn on a sewing machine, this project will help you learn how. Register for this class by Monday, December 5.
Date: Thursday, December 8, 2022
Cost: $10.00
Holiday Centerpiece Class
Men and women are encouraged to come to this class. Participants will make a horizontal holiday centerpiece with fresh flowers, pinecones, candles, and greenery. Bring a friend and join us for a cup of hot cider and cookies while you have fun learning to create a beautiful centerpiece for your holiday gatherings. Register by Monday, December 12.
Date: Friday, December 16, 2022
Cost: $20.00
