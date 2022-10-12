16 stocking for p3.jpg

A Christmas Stocking making class will be offered Thursday, Dec. 8. Please register by Monday, Dec. 5.

Fall is in the air. MSU Extension – Pontotoc County will be hosting a Fall and Holiday series of classes. These classes will be taught by Ensley Howell along with members of the Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers (MHV).

regina.butler@djournal.com

