The Pontotoc Lady Warriors captured the school’s fifth girls hoops state title last season and finished 31-4. PHS lost some key players, including three college signees, but some important pieces and young talent return for the 2021-22 campaign. The Lady Warriors have been humming along with their summer league schedule, getting valuable action for players who will be tasked with making the plays their former teammates did.
“We return all of our bench minutes, so we bring back a lot of kids who were in some big games and got to see some big situations,” said head coach Kyle Heard. “I think that experience, along with learning from the ones ahead of them, is going to be key to them stepping in and having the confidence to step into those roles.”
The biggest roles are locked in, as two of the main cogs to the championship run are back. Pontotoc will be led by senior forward Samya Brooks, one of the state’s best post players who averaged 21.3 points and 11.1 rebounds last year, and senior point guard Allie Beckley.
“I think on a given night you could point to Samya or Allie being our most valuable player all the way through the (2021) playoffs,” coach Heard said. “There can’t be enough said about bringing back two pieces that are as valuable as those two- a great point guard and a great forward. Both of them will bring double digit scoring, and just to have the ball-handling and rebounding presence along with the scoring is a great starting point going into this next year.”
Post player Riley Stanford really came on last season, and that progression continues.
“Riley was our sixth man pretty much all year,” he said. “She’s a hard-nosed kid, extremely coachable. She just does the things you need to win ball games. I am expecting a big role out of her moving forward.”
Juniors Sadie Stegall and Molly Sansing played important minutes on the wing, and Heard thinks they are ready to make a big jump. Junior Ella Hill will be a big contributor in the backcourt.
“Molly and Sadie are pretty versatile,” Heard said. “They can play the two, three, maybe the four for us. I’m expecting huge years out of them.
“Ella is kind of going to be our point guard in waiting. She will be able to let Allie play off the ball some. She is a very good defensive player and will give us some huge minutes”.
Sophomores Alayna Ball and Kori Grace Ware are positioning themselves to make an impact as well.
“Both of them have had a really good summer for us,” Heard said. “They are both coming into their own. We don’t know how big a role right now, but they are showing that they are ready to step into a real varsity role.”
The Lady Warriors also expect transfer Jamiya Bowen to help in some capacity.
As is normal when big gaps are left, there have been ups and downs, but it is all part of the process.
“We are playing the best teams everywhere we go, so we have kind of thrown these young ones to the wolves,” coach Heard said. “There have been times we’ve looked really good, and at times we have looked a little overwhelmed. We are trying to play a ton of kids just to let them develop. We don’t want winning in the summer to be our top priority; development of our kids is what’s important. As far as development and finding a little depth, I would say the summer has been a big success so far. But we’ve got a long way to go and a lot of things to learn. We are looking forward to getting back in the gym, getting some practice in and figuring out where we stand.”