NETTLETON - The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars softball team outlasted the Lady Tigers of Nettleton 3-1 on Thursday night in a non-division, defensive showdown.
South starter Koryn Mathews kept the Lady Tigers off the scoreboard in the early innings, aided considerably by a stingy defense.
Secora Weeks ran down a possible extra-base hit to center field in the bottom of the second inning to end a Nettleton threat.
South’s Alexis Hurst singled to left in the top of the third off Nettleton starter Anna Maldonado, followed by singles from Maggie Ross and Allyson Harrison. Weeks drove in two runs with a single, putting the Lady Cougars up by a deuce.
Ross singled to center in the top of fifth, and a walk to Harrison, followed by a single from Maddie Holcomb, loaded the bases. Weeks then drove in the third Lady Cougar run with a sacrifice fly.
Weeks tracked down another liner headed for the gap in the bottom of the fifth, and Hurst nimbly snagged a pop up behind the plate to keep the Lady Tigers scoreless.
Charleigh Hand singled to center to get the Lady Tigers in business in the bottom of the sixth, setting up an RBI double by Maldonado that plated Nettleton’s only run. Carlee Dunlap ran down a hard-hit line drive to left center to help Mathews escape the inning with only one run allowed.
Weeks turned in another defensive gem in center in the bottom of the seventh, sprinting to her left and stealing a potential base hit to help seal the win.