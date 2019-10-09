MOOREVILLE- Pontotoc’s defense proved to be the difference in a hard fought 35-17 victory against Mooreville in its Division 2-4A opener on Friday night. The Warriors found the end zone twice on interceptions and came up with key stops throughout the night.
“It always felt like they (Mooreville) were in the game,” Pontotoc head coach Jeff Carter said. “Our defense came up with some big plays, two pick sixes. You've got to hand it to them, the way they played, and our offense did what they needed to do.”
After a 60-yard drive, Mooreville (4-3) took an early 3-0 lead on Blake Patterson’s 27-yard field goal with 7:44 to play in the first quarter. The Troopers' defense then forced a three-and-out for good field position, but Pontotoc defensive back Caleb Hobson jumped a route and returned an interception 41 yards for a score to give the Warriors (2-4) a 7-3 lead at the 5:34 mark.
On Pontotoc’s next drive, Hobson found the end zone again on a 21-yard reception from quarterback Brice Deaton that gave the Warriors a two-possession advantage that they would not relinquish the remainder of the night.
Early in the second quarter Mooreville was threatening after having drove to the Pontotoc 35 when the Warriors' Marty Reel intercepted a pass to kill the drive. The Warriors later extended the lead when tailback Jemarkus Whitfield scored from 3 yards out with a 9 seconds left in the first half to make it 21-3, capping a 59-yard drive.
The Troopers battled and stayed in the game, however, with the defense shutting out Pontotoc in the third quarter. Donovan Caldwell hauled in a 20-yard touchdown from quarterback Dawson Phillips to cut the deficit to 11 at the 4:12 mark of the third, but that would be as close as they would get.
It was still a 21-10 game when a muffed punt set Mooreville up deep in Pontotoc territory early in the fourth quarter. The Warrior defense stiffened and forced a turnover on downs, and the offense proceeded to drive 80 yards. Conner Armstrong connected with Tres Vaughn for a 39-yard gain to set up a 1st and goal, and on second down Whitfield found the end zone on a 5-yard run to make it 28-10 with 5:16 to play.
On Mooreville's next offensive snap, Marty Reel elevated for an athletic interception and returned it 32 yards for a touchdown. Jolan Mills' fifth successful extra point of the night gave the Warriors a 35-10 lead with 5 minutes remaining.
Mooreville would cut the final margin to 18 when Alyk Houle caught a 34-yard touchdown with 2:31 to play.
“Mooreville is a much improved football team; anybody can see that," Carter said. "The quarterback is for real. He's a player."
Mooreville quarterback Dawson Phillips threw for 207 yards.
Hobson scored twice on a TD catch and an interception return, and Whitfield had two rushing touchdowns for Pontotoc. Reel finished with two interceptions, including a pick six.