Pontotoc County voters will head to the polls next Tuesday, March 10, to vote in Democratic or Republican primaries and select nominees for U.S. President, a seat in the United States Senate and U.S. House of Representatives from the 1st Congressional District.
Voting precincts will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Candidates running for U.S. President on the Democratic primary ballot will include: Joseph R. Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.
The Democratic primary ballot for U.S. Senate includes candidates Tobey Bernard Bartee, Jensen Bohren, and Mike Espy.
Democratic candidate Antonia Eliason is unopposed on the primary ballot for U.S. House of Representatives 1st Congressional District.
Candidates running for U.S. President on the Republican primary ballot include: Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, incumbent Donald J. Trump and Bill Weld.
In the U.S. Senate race Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith is unopposed in the primary.
Incumbent Republican Congressman Trent Kelly is unopposed in the U.S. House of Representatives 1st Congressional District primary race.
The deadline to vote absentee in the Pontotoc County Circuit Clerk’s office is this Saturday, March 7. In addition to regular office hours, the circuit clerk’s office will be open Saturday, March 7, from 8 a.m. until 12 noon for voting absentee.