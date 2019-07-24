South Pontotoc High School alum Mackenzie Denton was recognized for her work in the classroom during her sophomore year at Northeast Mississippi Community College with both Mississippi Assocation of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) and National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) academic honors.
Denton earned a 3.63 GPA while balancing the demanding schedule of being a member of the Lady Tigers softball team to achieve MACJC Academic All-State status.
Academic All-State requires student-athletes to achieve a grade point average (GPA) between 3.25 and 3.79.
Sixteen of 21 total members of the Northeast softball team, or roughly 76 percent of its roster, captured either MACJC Distinguished Academic All-State or Academic All-State recognition.
A total of forty young men and women from Northeast’s athletic programs were honored with one of the two designations of Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) Academic All-State honors. That number ties the mark for the most MACJC Academic All-State selections in school history. Northeast originally set this scholarly record during the 2016-17 campaign.
Additionally, Denton was named All-Academic Third Team by the NJCAA. The softball team had 10 members represented on the honorary teams, and program as a whole obtained NJCAA All-Academic Team status for the sixth consecutive season and the seventh time in the last eight years for accumulating an overall GPA of 3.42 on a 4.0 scale.
A total of 16 student-athletes that competed for Northeast during the 2018-19 school year received Academic Student-Athlete Awards from the NJCAA.
“Northeast has a proud tradition of academic excellence and our student-athletes continued to achieve at a high level,” said Northeast athletic director Kent Farris. “I would like to commend our coaching staffs and Leigh Treloar in our student success center for their hard work to ensure that our student-athletes succeed.”