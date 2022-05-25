I need my glasses checked. When Dr. Terry Wood checked my eyes 10 years ago he told my dear editor David Helms not to meet me in the road while I was driving.
“She can’t see at night?” David inquired.
“She can’t see at all, day or night,” Terry quipped back. Well Mr. Terry Wood took care of that problem for me, so now I can see only one car on the road where before it was four. I can read fairly tiny print and it is a joy to read my scriptures again because I can read the words without straining. I look like the little chicken hawk in the cartoon when I put my glasses on.
And then sometimes my eyes do play tricks on me just to remind me that I’m getting older, glasses or no glasses.
On a recent rainy Wednesday night I returned home from church before Jon and saw my oldest chicken up under his little red truck. Dead. That chicken is the oldest one on our hill. She will be 11 years old come July.
I sighed as I splashed out in the raindrops. I knew I’d just have to collect her and put her up until the next day to bury her.
However as I got closer to the “chicken” it was really an old log with a lot of flat white fungus growing on it. Well, in my defense it was laced black and white like my chicken who is a silver laced Wyandott. So I laughed at myself and went on with life.
Several days later I went into the house. A gray stick scared me. It looked like a snake. I promise. I’m talking a many shades of gray chicken snake. You know those kind that grow almost as long as I am tall and love to gorge themselves on eggs from the chicken house if there is not a rat handy. Well, I was glad it was a stick, especially that close to my front door. While I’m not scared of rat snakes they can make you wet on yourself if you are not expecting to see them beside your steps.
What is it about growing old that makes us see things that are not there?
Of course then comes those days that you do see things that you wish were not there. Shortly after those incidents Jonathan was in the kitchen and he asked me to get the grabbers. You know what grabbers are, don’t you? You use them to pick up trash from the yard, reach a glass from the top shelf, all kinds of neat things. Well Jon needed them to pluck a baby o’possum from my kitchen cabinet.
You know you live in the country when you get visitors of the gray marsupial kind trying to raid your kitchen. He put the grabbers close to the little joey and clamped on the back leg. The creature wrapped its feet around the aluminum and hung on for dear life. Jon released the grabbers and carried him out to the hedge bush beside our magnolia tree way down the yard. The little beady eyed critter ran up the tree and glared down at us from beneath his big black ears.
That reminded me of a funny story that my dear cousin-by-love, the late Joyce Brazil Aron told me. She lived in Algoma with her husband Billy Fay Aron who was my granddaddy’s first cousin. I often went to their house for supper and enjoyed visiting the night away. She taught me how to make tea in the microwave oven that was just perfect. Anyway, back to our story.
One day she opened up her drawer in her kitchen and there were three pairs of eyes staring at her. Three little baby possums. She shut the drawer and fetched her biggest pan from under the cabinet and put on thick gloves. She opened the drawer wide enough to pluck a possum out and put it in the pan and put the lid on right quick. She did this twice more than carried the little gray furry things outside to a tree well beyond her house. “Now y’all stay out here and don’t come back in my kitchen,” she ordered. I laughed at her way of telling the possums what to do.
I reckon I’m going to have to try it myself to keep the critters out of my house. Meantime, next time I see a dead chicken, I hope it will still be the gray log.