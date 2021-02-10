My first journal entry. I wrote in broken sentences: Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2000, 8:31 a.m. “We arrived in Israel about 9:30 last night after a long and uncomfortable journey over the Atlantic and Mediterranean.”
Why did I use the word “journey?”
“I had a refreshing shower and sleep. On the bus we’ve left “The Daughter of the Sea,” Bat Yam, near Tel-Aviv, and are driving through Jaffa, where Jonah was spit out by the whale. Jaffa is also mentioned in the story of Perseus and Medusa.”
It’s all a blur now. It was a blur even as it was happening.
“We’re on our way to Caesarea. We just passed the ……River, which King Solomon used to bring in the cedar wood for constructing the Temple.”
History is a mental construct, a concept, a way in which the human mind recalls things that happened as a coherent sequence. Things just happen. When we recall those things and see them as part of a narrative, history is born. My history means a tremendous lot to me, now. I couldn’t see it then.
For some reason the image of a skinned and bled-dry goat hanging at room temperature in a curbside market is as vivid a memory as what the site of Calvary looked like. I took a cab to the market at sundown. At Calvary, this very dark, smoky, tiny little man, with a long, white beard, a Coptic priest, was huddled in the corner of the ancient church, smoking a pipe. I remember the sweet, choking smell of oil lamps burning. I’m kneeling to press my palm against a flat, cool stone slab that bleeds oil, the resting place of Jesus’ broken body. Storms come and go so quickly, like in Savannah—but I haven’t been there yet, have I? That comes later.
“We just crossed a kibbutz that had a McDonalds, a Home Depot, and a Toys-R-Us. Breakup of the secular, socialist movements that founded them.”
Later that day…
“After visiting Mt. Carmel, we ate a Burger King. While we were waiting in line a group of young, Israeli soldiers were pestering the girls behind the counter. As I waited, one of the young soldiers tapped me on the arm and said, with a sly smile, ‘She is beautiful, yes?’ He was gesturing to the tall, blonde girl behind the counter, who looked on with amusement. ‘Yes, very,’ I responded, and tried not to seem uncomfortable.”
Thursday, Feb. 17, dawn: “I’m watching the sun come up over the Sea of Galilee, watching the golden flakes on the water, looking down on the birds and palms that nestle the sea in the distance. One gets the sense of something incredible and monstrous hovering below the surface. The awe it inspires is something akin to fear.”
I find that a very strange journal entry. In my tote bag I packed a script for Tennessee Williams’ play “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.” I was Gooper in a production in Tupelo two weeks after I got back. I was a little chubby to play Brick.
“Mass on the Mount of Beatitudes was wonderful. The area of the Golan Heights is picturesque. We journeyed through them to the land of Caesarea-Philippi.”
There’s that word again, “journeyed.” I don’t like it. Why did I use it, and “the land of?” That’s kind of Wizard of Oz, Galen.
“We had lunch at St. Peter’s Fish. They cut the heads off the fish, even though we asked them not to. The wine was cold and refreshing and the fish was flaky and herbaceous and good. The breeze over the lake smelled of cook fires and algae and the lemon trees that skirt the lake in the distance.”
Another strange journal entry. I wanted the head left on the fish?
The next day…
“We’ve just come down off the hill of Masada. On the way down, our guide, Miriam, recited the speech, related by Josephus, attributed to the leader at Masada: ‘It will be the end of everything if we fall alive into the hands of the Romans.’ Masada will never fall again, Miriam says.”
Later, I got kicked out of the Dome of the Rock, but that’s another story for another column.