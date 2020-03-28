4-h teaches youth life skills like hard work, respect, and compassion to create positive change in their communities and the world. These youth also develop the confidence and communication skills that will help them in any field they choose as a career.
Pontotoc County 4-H membership has given Josie DiDonna these positive characteristics. She has excelled in 4-H and was awarded the G.W. Gilliam Scholarship at the annual 4-H Awards Banquet. (This scholarship is given in memory of Mr. Gilliam by his family and is given to a member who has been active with livestock.) Josie is the daughter of Joe and Cindy DiDonna. After graduating from Pontotoc High School, she plans to attend Itawamba Community College and then Mississippi State University where she hopes to major in Veterinary Science.
Josie has been active in 4-H by volunteering to help at Mississippi Day, which is a fun-filled day of activities for fourth graders in the county where the students learn about agriculture. She has also volunteered each year at Spring Fling, another agriculture education day for first graders and special needs students who get to experience milking a cow, shearing sheep, etc., and some even ride horses for the first time. For the past several years, Josie has also helped with the county fair, worked the concession stand, been a part of dairy workshops, and helped serve senior adults’ food at the Senior Citizen Day celebration.
She has managed to maintain outstanding grades throughout high school while being an active 4-H member. Josie is a member of the Pontotoc High School BETA Club and the Pontotoc Ridge FFA Chapter. Josie and her family attend Pontotoc Church of Christ where they are active, and they can often be found visiting different facilities in the community to share the gospel and help those in need.
Josie has shown cows through 4-H for six years and received numerous first place ribbons and awards at shows on the local and state levels, both in showmanship and class divisions. She worked hard each year to help Pontotoc County achieve the Clean Isle Award at both Dixie Nationals and the State Fair. At this year’s Northeast District Livestock Show, she was given the Roy Cooper Memorial Dairy Showmanship Award, proving once again that her hard work has paid off.
Here are a few words from Josie, “I have been truly blessed to have been able to be an active member of the Pontotoc County 4-H Club for over six years. My main project is showing my Jersey dairy cattle at various shows throughout the state of Mississippi. With livestock it is inevitable that sometimes we face the hardest times when we lose our animals. Just under two years ago, I lost my best show cow in an agonizing cold spell we endured. Every show I attend now, I remember that cow and all the awards she helped me receive. Again, a couple of months ago, we lost one of our black angus cattle to just the opposite, one of the driest and most sultry times Mississippi has seen in a while. Losing your animals never gets easier, but any owner of these life changing companions is obligated to go through hard times. Not only can these experiences be hard on us, but the animals as well. Watching my animals go through any sickness, fatal or just a common cold, is hard. By receiving my degree in Veterinary Science, I hope to help sick animals brought to me in any way deemed possible. I hope to also comfort the owners of these animals when they are going through these hardships. Vet School is not easy, but I know I am happiest when spending time with animals and I hope to help others one day as a veterinarian. I can’t wait until I complete college and I am able to help those around me. Animals have made me the person I am right now, and they will for sure shape me into the person I am to become.”
Josie is just one of the Pontotoc County 4-H success stories. During the next few weeks, I plan to introduce other 4-H members who are serving the community and learning about compassion and responsibility and making a positive change in the community. If you want to learn more about joining 4-H, call the Pontotoc County Extension Office 662-489-3910, and ask for Jane Chamblee, your 4-H Agent.