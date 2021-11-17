The Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors awarded the bid on the dirt work that will be the first step in putting up a water tank on Magee Drive. Nine companies all total vied for the job and the bid went to Pittman Construction from Corinth, $587,057.96 The bid came in below the engineers estimate for the work which is the first step in the three step process for putting up the elevated tank. Once the dirt work is complete bids for laying the sewer and actually putting up the tank will proceed afterward.
In conjuction with this the board authorized Board President Ernie Wright to execute a Request for Cash as well as resolutions requested by Three Rivers Planning & Development District for this project; in addition, he was approved to execute Pontotoc County’s application for industrial park improvement project funds from the Appalachian Regional Commission in the amount of $999,900.
In other matters the board authorized the use of Pontotoc County right-of-way along McWhirter Bend at the Jerry Houser site for installation of water lines to be installed for the Mud Creek Water Fire Protection Project.
The board also approved $928.86 in solid waste account adjustments.
A litany of holidays through the end of the year were approved to be observed which include: Thursday, Nov. 11 for Veteran’s Day, Thursday and Friday Nov. 25 and 26 for Thanksgiving and Thursday and Friday Dec. 23 and 24 for Christmas holidays. All county offices will be closed on these days. Please make note of it on your calendar.
The board also approved the subdivision plat as presented by Patton Properties, LLC for Old Towne Subdivision as well as approved payment to TAG Truck Center for $6,666.26 for the purchase and installation of a transmission for the Pontotoc County Solid Waste Department.
In addition, Pontotoc County Deputy Tax Collector, Erica Bone was approved to attend the 2021-2022 Collector of Revenue II Training at Oxford, MS on November 15-19.
The purchase of a steel building from MaxSteel Buildings for $3,919.89 was a approved and the building will be utilized by Countywide Road Maintenance.