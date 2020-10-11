Fall is officially here, and pumpkin mania has begun. Everywhere you look, a pumpkin item is featured on the menu - everything from pumpkin-flavored coffee to pumpkin milkshakes. Pumpkins are a versatile fall vegetable favorite. Pumpkins are in the same family as squash and gourds, and in the genus Cucurbita. Pumpkins come in many colors and sizes which make them a beautiful fall decoration. Typically, orange pumpkins are associated with fall, but in recent years, white and dark green pumpkins have gained popularity.
In addition to being used for jack-o-lanterns, pumpkins are commonly used for pie, bread, and cookies. Pumpkin, however, has so many more uses than the traditional pumpkin pie. Once ripened, the fleshy portion of the pumpkin can be boiled, steamed, or roasted. Other parts of the pumpkin are edible as well. The pumpkin seeds can be roasted and eaten by themselves or mixed with other ingredients to make a trail mix. The leaves and flowers are also edible. Many cultures incorporate pumpkin into traditional dishes. Kimchi is a Korean dish that is made with a variety of fermented vegetables sometimes wrapped in pumpkin leaves. In Italy, pumpkin is mixed with cheeses and used as a stuffing for ravioli. In the southwestern United States and Mexico, pumpkin is coated with a batter and fried. The oil pressed from pumpkin seeds is sometimes used in cooking or for making salad dressings.
Pumpkin has health benefits that may surprise you. Pumpkin is an excellent source of beta-carotene (the precursor, or inactive form of vitamin A), and vitamin A; and is a good source of vitamin C and fiber. Have you thought about new ways to try pumpkin this fall?
The University of Illinois Extension offers the following recipe for Pumpkin Pancakes:
Ingredients:
1 cup flour
1 cup whole wheat flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
3/4 cup canned pumpkin puree
1 3/4 cups nonfat milk
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
3 eggs, lightly beaten
Preparation:
- Wash hands with soap and water.
- In a large bowl combine flours, baking powder, salt, brown sugar, and pumpkin pie spice using a wire whisk.
- In another bowl combine pumpkin, milk, oil and eggs. Mix until smooth.
- Stir pumpkin mixture into the dry ingredients, mixing until moistened.
- Spoon the batter onto a slightly greased, preheated skillet.
- Cook slowly until bubbles appear on top and bottom becomes golden brown.
- Turn pancakes and cook until other side is golden brown.
- Serve warm. Top with powdered sugar or pancake syrup.
References and Resources:
Mississippi State University Extension (2019). Growing Pumpkins for the Home Garden (Publication 2905). Retrieved from http://extension.msstate.edu/sites/default/files/publications/publications/p2905_web.pdf
University of Illinois Extension (2020). Pumpkin Pancakes. Retrieved from https://eat-move-save.extension.illinois.edu/eat/recipes/pumpkin-pancakes
Wikipedia (2020). Pumpkin. Retrieved from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pumpkin
Virtual Walk-A-Weigh
A new virtual Walk-A-Weigh session begins this week and will continue through November 13th. All classes will be conducted on Facebook. There is no charge for attending these virtual classes, and it is not too late to register. Contact the Pontotoc County Extension Office at 662-489-3910 for more information.