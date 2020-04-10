The current Coronavirus/Covid -19 crisis is touching all parts of our lives. The mandates of social distancing, cancelation of sporting events, and closing of schools are resulting in more time spent at home. With the reorganization of our lives it is important to find productive ways to use our time.
In my opinion, a productive use of time should provide outdoor experiences, exercise, and require learning new skills. Gardening is an activity that checks all the boxes.
Many people in Mississippi can plant a garden in their sleep. They grew up planting gardens with their families. Their childhood memories are filled with thoughts of tilling, planting, weeding, and harvesting.
Others did not have these experiences. For some, the thought of starting a vegetable garden can be daunting, overwhelming, and even a little scary. Lack of equipment, skills, and available space may discourage many from giving gardening a try.
Container gardening gives first timers a low stress opportunity to grow vegetables. If you have empty flowerpots, a water source, and sunlight you can successfully start a container garden.
This article is intended to give individuals the motivation and confidence to start a container garden. The topics to be discussed include location, soil, types of containers, vegetable choices, watering, fertilization, insects, and diseases.
The sources for this article include the Mississippi State University Extension Service publication “Use Container Gardening for Vegetable Production” and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension publication “Container Gardening”.
Location
Container gardens can be located in a variety of locations including back porches, window seals, and rooftops. Sunlight and water are the main factors to consider when choosing an ideal location. Most garden plants need at least 8 hours of direct sunlight per day. If given the choice, morning sun provides the advantage of drying plants sooner to help combat plant diseases. The container garden should be near a water source. Carrying water to the garden will get old very quickly.
Soil
Container gardening eliminates issues related to poor soil conditions. Most container gardeners should purchase their soil. The best products are light and airy and contain a high amount of organic material. The products should be labeled as potting soil or container soil. Look for a mixture peat moss, bark, coir fiber, vermiculite, perlite, and fertilizers.
Containers
The choices for containers are endless. Any container that will hold soil will work. It is very important to drill several holes in the bottom of the container to improve drainage. Pots made from ceramic, concrete, and plastic will work. The black containers that hold ornamental plants can be great choices. You can also get more creative by using feed tubs, coolers, bathtubs, or even wheelbarrows. An important consideration is to match the proper size container with the vegetable being grown. Larger plants need more room to grow.
Vegetable Choices
Most plants that grow in traditional gardens can be grown in containers. Container gardens can include warm and cool season vegetables. I will discuss warm season vegetable choices since we are nearing summer. The following figure includes common warm season vegetable choices, the proper container size for each, and specific comments.
Vegetable Container Size &Comments
Number of plants
Tomatoes
5-gallon, 1 plant
Plant determinate varieties, staking will be required
Squash
5-gallon, 1 plant
Most available varieties are good choices.
Zucchini
5-gallon, 1 plant
Most available varieties are good choices.
Peppers
5 gallon, 2 plants
Use compact varieties if available
Eggplant
5-gallon, 1 plant
Use compact varieties if available
Cucumber
5 Gallon, 1 plant
Allow space for vine types to spread or use trellising.
Green Beans
2 gallons, 3 – 4 plants
Bush varieties work well. Pole varieties will require trellising.
Herbs
1 gallon, 2 plants
Examples include basil, chives, oregano, parsley, rosemary, and, thyme
Water and Fertilization
Water is the most limiting factor in container gardening. Container gardens often need to be watered twice on hot summer days.
Fertilization should be a priority to maintain plant health and to ensure a bountiful harvest. Fertilization can include a controlled release fertilizer and a water-soluble fertilizer. Slow release fertilizers provide plant nutrients over time. One application of a slow release fertilizer should last throughout the growing season. Always follow the product label. Provide a water soluble 20-20-20 fertilizer such as Miracle-Gro weekly.
Disease and Insects
Gardeners should protect their container grown vegetable plants from insects and diseases. Please see the MSU Extension Service Publication “The Garden Tabloid” for information on insect and disease control. It is important to read and follow pesticide labels before use. Make sure the pesticide is labeled for the plant it is being applied to. It is also important to follow the preharvest intervals.
Our current lives are being ruled by necessary stay at home orders. Take advantage of this opportunity to grow a garden. If you are new to gardening or lack space, a container vegetable garden may be a great choice.