At the January 4 meeting of the Pontotoc Board of Aldermen last week a public hearing was held to consider adoption of an ordinance allowing golf carts to legally operate on certain streets inside the city limits of Pontotoc.
The board’s action to consider allowing golf carts (low speed vehicles) comes in response to a state law passed in July 2021 which allows the use of low-speed vehicles on public roads and streets within municipalities with a speed limit of 30 mph or less.
The state law specifies that the golf carts be equipped with head and tail lights, turn signals and other safety equipment. Golf cars must also obtain a yearly $20 registration sticker and be insured.
At the meeting Pontotoc resident and golf cart user Katherine Young questioned the need of all the lighting and safety equipment equipment outlined by the state statute.
“My golf cart doesn’t have seat belts or turn signals, or brake lights,” Young said. “But I always use hand signals whenever I’m making a turn.”
“My problem with an ordinance is that bikes and Amish buggies can go anywhere they want, but golf carts have lots of restrictions,” she said. “Other towns allow golf carts and they don’t have to obey all these laws. I don’t see why we need one, it’s picking on the golf cart users.”
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said the proposed golf cart ordinance is aimed at fixing an illegal problem.
“Right now it’s illegal to operate a golf cart on the streets in Pontotoc,” Chief Tutor clarified. “This proposal is not aimed against those who want to use golf carts in town, it’s an effort to make it legal in Pontotoc.”
“What’s been happening with golf carts being used has put my officers in a bad situation because it’s illegal. It’s our duty to enforce the law. I want to get it where it’s legal to operate a golf cart. If we continue to turn our head the city and the police chief are liable.”
In other new business Street Department Superintendent Barry Crawford asked aldermen to consider requiring permits specifically for tree cutters inside the city limits.
“We need to require a permit per job where they come in and cut a tree,” Crawford said. “That way the city knows work is being done and we can make sure the homeowner realizes it’s their responsibility to make sure all the limbs and debris are hauled off by the tree cutter."
“Right now they’re cutting big trees or even large acreage of trees and piling it out on the curb for the city to haul off,” he said. “Now I’m not talking about a couple of limbs, or if we had a big storm come through and causing lots of damage.”
“The city of New Albany has been requiring permits for trees to be cut and it’s worked in terms of informing the service provider and homeowner that they are responsible and gives them accountability for the clean-up. We’re not talking about routine brush pickup. This has become a huge problem.”
In another matter aldermen approved three motions in connection with the recent COVID death of Pontotoc Police Sgt. Jeff Turner. Turner died December 27 after battling the illness for two weeks.
A native of Pontotoc, the 57-year-old turner joined the Pontotoc Police Department in June 2019 after having worked for the Sherman Police Dept. for many years.
Aldermen posthumously passed a proclamation of promotion promoting Sgt. Turner to rank of lieutenant within the Pontotoc Police Dept. effective December 31, 2021.
The board also declared Turner’s service weapon as surplus property and presented it to his family “in recognition of his ultimate sacrifice to the City of Pontotoc.”
Turner is survived by his wife Cydney and son Colton.
“Jeff caught COVID doing his duties as a police officer and serving the public and his passing has been declared a line of duty death,” Chief Tutor told the board. "This designation will mean a lot for his family.”
Chief Tutor said that Lieutenant Turner was one of seven officers who contracted the coronavirus during mid-December.
In a related police personnel matter, aldermen approved the hiring of Mark Walker as a new Pontotoc Patrol Officer.
“Mark’s a fine fellow, a good officer and he’s worked the past 10 years as a supervisor at the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department,” Tutor said. “He’s needed, because we’ve still got two out with the COVID.”
In other business Pontotoc Aldermen approved a one year contract with Flock Group, Inc., for a camera and car tag reading system. Walmart has agreed to pay the yearly subscription fee to the system which is aimed at helping identify and arrest professional shoplifters.
“If a car is suspected of having been involved in a shoplifting crime that tag information is entered into a data base and if the camera system at the store gets a traffic alert to a car tag it sends an alert,” Chief Tutor explained. Fulton’s store has this camera system and its led to the arrests of several serial shoplifters.”
In a park and rec matter, aldermen approved the purchase of baseball and softball equipment from BSN Sports, of Dallas, TX, in the amount of $1,728.97.
The board also approved a motion to advertise to hire an employee for the street department.
In another matter the board approved two motions pertaining to tax increment financing (TIF) aimed at attracting potential hotel developers to build in Pontotoc. TIF gives hotel developers a tax break on property taxes.
TIF motions passed included: a resolution determining the necessity for and invoking the authority granted to municipalities by the State of Mississippi with respect to tax increment financing, as set forth in Chapter 45 of Title 21, Mississippi Code of 1972, as amended; also a resolution acknowledging receipt of the proposed tax increment financing development plan, City of Pontotoc, Mississippi, 2021 and submitting the proposed plan to the planning and zoning commission of said city.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-December payroll in the amount of $460,107.14;
-water adjustments;
-sending Mayor Peeples to the MAPDD Conference on April 19-22, 2022, in Biloxi, MS. (Travel and food per diem)