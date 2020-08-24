Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said this morning (Monday, Aug. 24) that two suspects are in custody and more arrests are anticipated following a fatal shooting on Clark Street in Pontotoc around 3:06 a.m. Sunday.
Chief Tutor identified the shooting victim as Kardetaik R. Pinson, 36, of New Hope Road, Pontotoc.
Tutor said that Pinson was shot at least once as he drove his car along Clark Street. Chief Tutor said the fatal shot came from another vehicle that Pinson was driving past on Clark Street.
“Police and sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call which said that a man had been shot in his car and he had pulled over into a drive-way out on Wilson Chapel Road,” Tutor explained.
“When officers arrived they found that Mr. Pinson had been shot and he succumbed to his injuries shortly after responders arrived. The shooting had occurred back on Clark Street, approximately 300 yards away, which is in the city limits.”
“Pinson’s body has been sent for an autopsy.”
Chief Tutor said the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between the victim and parties in the other vehicle.
“Two suspects were arrested around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. We’re looking to question more suspects and we anticipate more arrests. Right now I’m not releasing the identities of the two suspects in custody. We’re still questioning them and formal charges will be made soon."