Dixie Regional Library System is pleased to announce the receipt of a Mississippi Humanities Council Anti-Racism Reading Shelf Grant in the amount of $1,250. This program is financially assisted by the National Endowment for the Humanities through the Mississippi Humanities Council. The Reading Shelf Grant made possible the purchase of 91 print titles relating to the history and experience of racism.
Selected titles were chosen from a book list developed by the Mississippi Library Commission and humanities scholars as well as selections by system staff.
The 91 titles have been distributed among the 8 branches of the system.
Though titles will not rotate throughout the branches on a regular basis, any Dixie Regional Library System patron may request to borrow a title by contacting their local library branch. The selections include children’s picture books, middle grade chapter books, young adult novels, as well as adult non-fiction. A complete list of titles may be found at https://bit.ly/3qV8Yzu .
Library closed except for curbside
The Pontotoc County Library is currently offering the following services curbside: Materials check-outs, copies, & faxes. To utilize copy and fax curbside service, patrons are asked to drive to the back of the building (by the bookdrop) and call the library at (662)489-3960 for staff assistance.
Exact change is required for copy/fax service. Copies are 15 cents a page for black & white, 50 cents a page for color. Faxes are $1 a page.
For materials checkouts, please call the library at (662) 489-3960 with your requests and allow 24 hours for them to be prepared. Items will be placed on a cart at the back of the building for access from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Magazines, books, and audiobooks are available digitally – for more information visit the library website at www.dixie.lib.ms.us or look for the library’s Facebook page. Local COVID-19 case numbers as well as state-mandated restrictions are being monitored and library staff hopes to resume regular operation soon.