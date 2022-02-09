My grandson Hutton nabbed my cell phone recently and when I looked down he was texting a message to longtime Progress sports editor Mark Brock who lives in Atlanta.
I texted Mark and told him that message was from Hutton.
“I could tell,” Mark replied. “It made more sense than most of yours.”
I resemble that remark! But I must admit that texting is not my strong suit.
It’s hard to hit the correct letters on this tiny cell phone key pad and Autocorrect is often not my friend.
Turns out I’m not the only one who has trouble typing text messages just right. Here’s some text mishaps I found.
"My iPad accidentally returned a phone and looked like the iPhone but now I can not get it back. Can the iPad if he uses this iPhone?” Makes perfect sense to me.
"I was going to head over. I’ll bring a pizza// Sweet! A supreme? With all da veggies?// No a Pepperoni with all the regrets"
"Dear when you get home please set out the lasagna from the fridge// Gram, you texted the wrong person. This isn’t grandpa// I’m sorry sweep pea have a nice day. Dear when you get home set out the lasagna// Grandma it’s still me// What’s wrong you don’t like lasagna?”
One young man sent his grandparents a card for their 51st anniversary and texted “happy anniversary you love birds!” His granddaddy texted back// "Hi babe, Yes I love birds. I feed them in the winter and put out a bird bath in the summer. By the way it’s our anniversary!”
Another said his grandpa won’t text messages but he will text pictures. So he texted his grandson a picture of a piece of paper that read: “Set your clocks ahead tonight!” He said he gets two text messages a year.
A grandparent texted: “I fried some children if you guys want to come eat some//. LOL Do you have any chicken you can fry? Fried children give me gas!!” Never turn down a free meal!
A granddaughter texted: "Grandma can you text with your new phone? It’s Maria//.Her grandma texted back: "Hi? Maria, no I cannot"
I know someone who texted their daughter a picture of her cell phone and said: “You left this here” Oops! It’s the thought that counts.
Bless her heart, this text message from grandma just wanted to break the bad news slowly. "How was your first day of classes//. Good!// That is good, my brother died today."
Hey sweetie, sorry I didn’t check the phone until now. What a nice surprise. We
Wo. f
Some texts are just lost in translation: “Hey sweetie, sorry I didn’t check the phone until now. What a surprise. We wo f. Darn, don’t know how to get back up, do not laugh at me. Anyway we would.."
"What are you making sandwiches with? // Bread// OK” I love bread sandwiches.
Better watch out what you wish for. Your grandparents may come up with some acronyms of their own like this text message.
"WRUD// What?// WRUD=What are you doing. RRB// RRB?// RUB=Are you bored// Yes very// IAJHO I am just hanging out”
A grandchild texted this message to her aunt: “Grandmother lives at the airport. Anytime we want to see her we go pick her up. When we’re tired of her we take granny back to the airport.”
One granddaughter said that Autocorrect plays havoc with her grandmother’s texts, but some mistakes are so consistent she has figured them out. “For the longest mamaw would end all her texts with ‘Oklahoma.’ When I finally asked about it she explained ‘I’m trying to type okay and it changes it to Oklahoma! It’s too much trouble to fix it!’”
If you need to communicate with someone the best thing is to text two words: “Call me” Or better yet, if you’re a good cook your kids will show up about supper time and you can just tell them.
Until next time.
Oklahoma!