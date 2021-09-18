When I announced to Jon that we had a heavy fog on August 20 he said, “does that mean we get to spend the week with Aunt Cindy again?” He was excited at the prospect of having a week of snow and ice.
Did you count your fogs during August? That is my favorite thing to do and I hung a calendar out on my front porch just for marking my observations.
And all of you who follow my column know that the reason I keep up with the fogs is to see if we are going to have winter snow.
Ever since I was a teen ager my grandmama told us that, “For every fog in August, there will be a snowfall in the winter.”
I like to think that the August weather predicting is pretty accurate; last year I observed four heavy fogs and we certainly got the snow and ice in January and February to back it up.
Have you looked at your oak trees? Yeah here she goes again, chasing another subject. But it is related. Some say if there are a lot of acorns on the trees we will have a hard winter. It stands to reason since God makes sure that His critters are fed.
Alright so lets get back in the fog. At my observation post on Highway 6 West, there was some fog every morning the first through the ninth day of the month. There was a medium to heavy fog on the fifth day.
From the tenth through the nineteenth, there was no fog with two mornings, the fifteenth and nineteenth having rain in them.
Then came the big one! A heavy fog on the twentieth followed by a light fog on the twenty-first and rain on the twenty-second and another heavy fog on the twenty third.
The next three days there was a medium to heavy fog with a medium to light fog on the twenty-seventh. That was the last day there was a fog in the month with none showing on the twenty-eighth or twenty-ninth. The last two days were rainy.
So, if you noticed there were quite a number of foggy days. If the cold weather is in place we should have some kind of snows this winter, or at least have a moderately wet winter. Time will tell. I guess we need to wash and shine the snow sled and get the snow shovels and electric blankets ready.
Hope y’all have a lot of wood cut, there’s nothing like snuggling up to a crackling fire while the world is white outside.
P.S. This Sunday, Miss Libba Cook, the daughter-in-law of the founder of this newspaper and a gracious lady that I wish I could keep up with will turn 92. I appreciate her love and friendship and pray she will have a wonderful birthday. I hope we can have another afternoon tea together soon.