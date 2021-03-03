The old magnolia tree on the court square has stood the tests of time. Although it was it struck by lightning, it still sands offering a welcome shade in the summer and shelter for the birds in the winter. Many folks from around here can remember looking at it, or even pausing under it themselves to chat at the many events that are held on the court square. Old men have sat in its shade and whittled sticks down to shavings while they chew their tobacco. It gives us a place of reflection a place to remember the joys and tears of life.
Trees warm our hearts and they are a sign of stability. They are something we think will always be there when we are kids. Sometimes wind and time changes this, but also we are afforded the memories of spending time under the same tree with our children and grandchildren.
It is these types of trees that the Master Gardeners want to get photographed and cataloged for future generations to remember.
This will launch a series in the newspaper called “Historic Plants of Pontotoc.”
“There are trees and shrubs that are disappearing from our landscapes,” said master gardener Julia McDowell. “The American Chestnut tree, the Mulberry tree and large Elm trees along with the Black Cherry to name a few.”
McDowell said that the Master Gardeners would like to begin to document some of the large trees in this area and publish it in the paper so folks will know that some of these still exist.
But the tree documentation also comes with a neat historic twist. “It is not just the picture of the tree that we want, but the stories behind the tree. Is this where you played in the summer? Did you meet under the tree with friends? Was it the community friendship tree?”
Pontotoc county has six municipalities and many other smaller communities like Judah, Furrs, Randolph, Cherry Creek and Woodland to name a few.
“We would like a tree or a shrub or planting from each community that holds historic significance, either to the family or the community,” McDowell said. “Culturally significant plants shape how we see our community and it is not surprising the we have a special connection with some of them.”
For many in the county that old magnolia tree on the court square is an example. How many children have enjoyed sitting under it or playing with the cones it throws off each year or breathing deeply the sweet smell of the flowers in the summer?
Also the master gardeners wish to document any old shrubs. “An example are the boxwood shrubs at Lochinvar,” said McDowell. In addition, old hedge rows that people know about are sought as well as any old plantings such as roses that one might have planted on or near a grave.
Lastly, if there are any meadows that have historical significance, the group would like to know about these too.
This whole documentation is in it’s infancy stage for the group, but the first step to getting this done is for you to call the Pontotoc County Extension at 489-3910 and give your name phone number and a short message of the impact or significance of the plant to your area. Two other things are important, you must know the exact address where this tree, shrub, bush or meadow is so it can be photographed and you must leave a contact number. Your tree, shrub or old flowering bush will be photographed and the story behind it will be shared.
So look around your area, and remember the stories of the trees and flowers of significance and give the extension a call at 489-3910 leaving a message for the Master gardeners.