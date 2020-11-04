If you think you know the names of the local businesses in Pontotoc, try your hand at playing Turkey Scrabble! Even if you don’t know the names, this is a good time to find them out. You might learn of a new business that you need to check out. By playing this, you could win a turkey for your Thanksgiving table.
We have designed a page just for you to enjoy this Thanksgiving season, not only with the word game for adults but a coloring page for children as well.
Now children can color the turkey on the page and bring them to the Progress and we will put them up in our windows so that folks walking through down town can see their pretty art work. All of the artwork will also be on our facebook page. We will choose four winners from four different age categories and their art work will be published in the November 25 issue of the Pontotoc Progress along with the winners of the turkeys.
Back to the turkey scrabble game for you adults, there are 18 businesses on the page for you to peruse and unscramble their names. Once you have your puzzle solved please bring that page to the Progress and we will put it in a drawing. This will run in the November 11 paper as well, so you can get the puzzle from that day and fill it out and you can have two chances to win the turkey.
Winners will be notified on November 18 and the turkeys will be handed out on November 19, just in time for you to thaw for Thanksgiving. Have a blessed Thanksgiving season!