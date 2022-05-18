Everyone should be able to answer the following questions even if you are deathly afraid of snakes.
What are the venomous snakes native to Mississippi?
What are three snakes that are harmless and beneficial?
What do I do if someone is bitten by a snake?
if you did not make a perfect score on the previous quiz, this column will improve your knowledge of snakes.
There are six types of venomous snakes found in Mississippi. Four types belong to the pit viper family and can be found throughout the state. Pit viper snakes have flat, triangular heads, pits below their nostrils, vertical pupils, slim necks, heavy bodies, and a single row of scales underside of the tail.
Copperheads are typically about 20-36 inches long and have brown, copper, or red hour-glass shaped bands or markings on a tan body. They also have a dark line that runs from their eyes to the edge of their mouths.
Cottonmouths are often referred to as water moccasins and are 30-48 inches in length. Their upper body has bands or blotches of brown or black, while the under body is white or light in color. Cottonmouths are usually aggressive showing their white mouth and fangs.
Rattlesnakes are known by their rattles and can be 15-72 inches in length. These snakes usually have 2-4 rattles for each year of life. There are two types of rattlesnakes that can be found throughout our state: timber rattlesnakes also known as canebrake rattlesnakes and pygmy rattlesnakes. The eastern diamondback rattlesnake resides in southeast Mississippi.
Eastern Coral Snakes are the exceptions to the rules listed above. It has round pupils and an oval head. Even though their range is in the southern portions of Mississippi, its characteristics are worth noting. The venom of a coral snake is more deadly than that from a pit viper. Coral snakes have small mouths that limits their ability to bite humans. Coral snakes can be identified by distinctive red, yellow, and black colored bands. The old saying “red on yellow will kill a fellow” will help in identifying the coral snake.
Remember many snakes that we see are harmless and have a role in helping control insects, mice, and rats. Snakes that are harmless are garter snakes, rat snakes, and king snakes.
If you get bitten by a venomous snake or are trying to give first aid to someone with a snake bite, try to remember these important tips:
Seek emergency help immediately without moving the victim too quickly.
Remove any items from the affected area that may cause circulation issues. This includes jewelry, watches, gloves, and shoes.
Immobilize the affected area-keeping the area at or slightly below the level of your heart.
Try to remember what the snake looks like so you can identify it from pictures when you get to the hospital-do not attempt to catch it or kill it unless it is potentially dangerous to the victim or bystanders.
Here are some things NOT to do:
Do not put a tourniquet near the bite.
Do not give the victim anything to eat or drink.
Do not put ice on affected area.
Do not apply suction to affected area.
Do not make any cuts to the affected area.
Do not give any pain medications.
Information from this article came from two Mississippi State University Extension Service publications: Publication # IS0641 - “Snakes Alive! How to Identify Snakes” and Publication #2277 – “Reducing Snake Problems Around Homes”. Contact James Shannon at 662-489-3910 or at james.shannon@msstate.edu for more information.
Editor's note: To learn more about snakes the Library is hosting Mississippi's leading snake authority on the subject Thursday, June 2, 1 p.m. when Terry Vandeventer will take center stage to enlighten you on these slithery creatures.