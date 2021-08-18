If you love gardening and serving your community, you have what it takes to become a Master Gardener. The Mississippi State University Extension Service will provide a Master Gardener online training opportunity for potential members during October and November.
Registration for the online training will be open from August 15 until September 15. The course will be available beginning on October 1 and must be completed by November 30. The registration portal can be reached through the following link: msuext.ms/mg.
What are Master Gardeners?
Master Gardeners use gardening knowledge and skills to serve communities throughout Mississippi. There are currently 747 active members in 54 Mississippi counties. These Master Gardeners tallied 47,616 hours of service to their communities in 2020.
Master Gardener Training
The Master Gardener training curriculum is second to none. MSU Extension Specialists offer expert instruction in the following areas.
- Botany
- Diseases
- Entomology
- Fruits and Nuts
- Honeybee Care
- Ornamentals
- Propagation
- Soils
- Turfgrass
- Urban Tree Care
- Weeds
The training is currently being offered in an easily accessible online format. Individuals can choose one of three educational options.
The first is the Master Gardener Volunteer option, which includes a community service component. The cost is $125.
Next is the Home Gardening Course. This option is for individuals who want to complete the educational training but do not wish to complete the volunteer requirements. The cost is $200.
The last option allows for the purchase of one or more individual classes. The cost is $25 for each class.
Volunteer Requirements
In exchange for the 40 hours of educational training, Master Gardener Volunteers are required to return 40 hours of volunteer service within one year of their original training. After the first year, Master Gardener Volunteers are required to complete 12 additional hours of training and 20 volunteer hours annually to maintain their certification.
Service
Master Gardeners serve their communities through education and horticulture projects. These projects often include educational programs, landscape improvement in public areas, horticulture therapy in nursing homes, and home gardening demonstrations. Master Gardeners can also promote horticulture and gardening among young people by supporting 4-H Clubs, Junior Master Gardener clubs, and by working with school groups.
For more information about the Pontotoc County Master Gardener program please contact James Shannon at 662-489-3910.