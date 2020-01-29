One of the best ways to find old home places in Mississippi is to look for fruit and nut trees growing near a county road. In the past, most families had fig, pecan, pear, and apple trees growing near their homes to provide fresh fruit and nuts. With the abundant, fresh, and high-quality produce that is currently available few homeowners have their own fruit orchards.
Growing your own fruits and nuts can be a fun and rewarding activity. It can also give you a sense of connection with your ancestors. I will discuss the resources and basic procedures that will help you create your own home orchard in 2020. The source for this article is the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service publication, “Establishing a Home Fruit Orchard.”
Do your Homework
The first step to establish a home orchard is to research the type and specific varieties of fruit or nut trees you would like to grow. The MSU Extension Service has a wealth of information and resources to help you prepare a successful home fruit orchard.
The “Fruit and Nut Review” series of MSU Extension Service publications covers all popular home fruits from apples and pears to citrus and Japanese persimmons. Information included will help you determine the best varieties to choose, fertilization requirements, pruning techniques, insect management, disease management, and more. These publications can be found at all county Extension offices or by performing a search on the MSU Extension Service website which is located at https://extension.msstate.edu/.
Choosing the Orchard Location
Choosing the wrong site for your home orchard can ensure failure from the start. It is important to choose a convenient, sunny, and well drained location. The trees should be planted in an easily accessible location near a water source. The orchard should be located far enough away from buildings and large trees to ensure that the fruit trees receive at least 8 hours of sunlight per day. The home orchard should include rolling terrain with well drained soils. Poorly drained soils can lead to tree health problems due to root issues.
Preparing to Plant
Soil testing is the first step to prepare the site for planting. Soil test results will tell you the exact amount of fertilizer and lime needed to get the young fruit trees off to a good start. Complete instructions for taking a soil sample can be found in the MSU Extension Service publication “Soil Sampling for the Farmer”. Your nearest county Extension office can provide soil sampling boxes and shipping to the MSU Soils Lab. The cost of to conduct a soil sample is eight dollars.
The next step is to decide where the trees will be planted. This decision includes determining the spacing and grouping of the trees. The trees should be planted far enough apart to allow room for growth as they mature. Trees of the same species should be grouped together to improve pollination. It is better to plant trees in several short rows that in one long row.
Fruit tree spacing requirements from the Mississippi State University Extension Service publication, “Establishing a Home Fruit Orchard” are listed below.
Fruit tree
Spacing within the row (ft)
Spacing between rows (ft)
Pecan
30-40
30-40
Peach/plum
16-20
20
Japanese persimmon
16-20
20
Apple/Pear
15-20
20
Planting
The best time to plant fruit trees is during late winter or early spring when the trees are dormant. The trees need to be planted at the same level in the ground as they were grown at the nursery. The planting holes should be dug to the same depth as the pots the trees are in. The hole should be twice as big as the pot to allow the roots to readily expand. The planting hole should be refilled with a mixture of the original soil and compost or potting soil. The soil around the tree should be lightly tamped to remove any air pockets that could cause the roots to dry. The tree should then be watered well. Lastly, add a layer of mulch approximately three inches deep around the tree. The mulch layer will help insulate the roots from cold weather and retain moisture.
Home orchards have traditionally been a part of life in rural Mississippi. Establishing your own home orchard can provide fresh fruit and nuts for your family while providing a connection with the past. Growing fruit trees in Mississippi can be challenging. It is important to follow the procedures and refer to the MSU Extension Service publications outlined in this article.