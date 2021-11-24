Two-hundred-forty-four criminal cases are set for trial during the November term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court.
The two week term of court convenes November 29 and concludes December 10.
One-hundred-forty-six cases are set for trial the first week of court and 98 cases are set for trial the second week.
Court officials stress that cases set on the docket are subject to change or continuance. Also plea days were held November 18 and 19 and defendants on the docket may have already entered pleas prior to their scheduled court date.
Twenty six cases are set for trial on Monday, November 29. Defendants and their charges include:
-Rakeem Wilson, aggravated assault and hindering prosecution;
-Michael Fortune, aggravated assault, felon with a weapon and hindering prosecution;
-Jimmy Hogue, sexual battery-no consent;
-John Hamilton, aggravated assault;
-Dewey Armstrong, possession meth and felony fleeing;
-Adrian Strong, burglary of dwelling-assault;
-Gary Burnett, possession amphetamine;
-Quincy Jenkins, DUI 4th;
-Dennis Montgomery, child abuse, harm;
-Maria Moctezuma, possession meth;
-Allison McWilliams, DUI 3rd;
-Tracy Holland, possession meth;
-Kevin McShan, possession marijuana with intent;
-Adam Russell, DUI 3rd;
-Jonathan Bolton, two causes, felony fleeing;
-Bobby Berry, two causes, two counts of DUI 4th and felony fleeing;
-Beverly Carter, two counts child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance;
-Christopher Williams, DUI 4th;
-Ashley Westmoreland, child abuse;
-Ben Delgado, possession cocaine;
-Cory Palmer, possession marijuana;
-Kyler Fitzpatrick, two causes: burglary of dwelling-larceny and three counts of burglary of building;
-Geoffrey Green, credit card fraud.
Twenty-six cases are set for trial on Tuesday, November 30, including:
-Alan Baucom, two causes: sexual battery under 14, and four counts of fondling 1st;
-Jackie White, trafficking meth;
-Samuel Hostetler, burglary of building;
-John Blankenship, possession meth;
-Matthew Smith, two causes: felony fleeing and possession meth;
-Dustin Jones, possession meth;
-Frank Harston, possession meth;
-Jaron Roberson, hindering prosecution;
-Amy Gann, script forgery;
-Mitchell Ward, three causes: three counts sale of meth;
-Holly Byrd, possession meth;
-Barry Wilson, forgery;
-Stephen Dellinger, possession meth;
-Norell Glass, burglary of dwelling-assault;
-William Jones, possession meth;
-Ashley Mendoza, three counts child removal from state;
-Chad Simmons, child abuse;
-Benjamin Simmons, possession meth;
-Jeff Tutor possession meth;
-James Christian, possession meth;
-Brittaney Kestner, possession meth with intent;
-Jason Wallace, possession meth.
Thirty-six cases are set for trial on Wednesday, December 1, including:
-Manuel Holguin, two causes: forcible rape, two counts sexual battery under 14, two counts fondling;
-Ginger Williams, trafficking meth;
-Jason Gullick, possession meth and felon with weapon;
-Jordan Pannell, possession meth;
-Akiah Poland, grand larceny;
-Colton Cannon, 12 causes: nine counts of burglary of vehicle, three counts grand larceny, two counts of burglary of building, felony fleeing;
-Lizandro Lopez, DUI 4th;
-Cameron Matthews, possession marijuana with intent;
-William Lindsey, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation, kidnapping;
-Xavier Moore, shooting into a dwelling;
-John Austin, possession meth;
-Charles Croft, two causes: Aggravated DUI-death, DUI 4th;
-Jartavis Penro, introducing contraband into correctional facility and conspiracy introducing contraband into correctional facility;
-Michael Brazil, possession meth;
-Ashton Gregory, burglary dwelling larceny;
-Reggie Morris, child abuse/harm;
-Matthew Chaney, Uttering forgery;
-Leonte Thompson, possession cocaine and felon with weapon;
-Bobby Thompson, two causes: seven counts false ID;
-William Hall, credit card fraud;
-Branden Lasley, possession marijuana with intent;
-Richie Darby, embezzlement-under contract, repair.
Thirty-five cases are set for trial on Thursday, December 2, including:
-Franklin Black, sexual battery under 14;
-Cory Palmer, fondling 1st;
-Stacey Easley, aggravated assault-weapon, felon with weapon;
-Malcolm Hogan, statutory rape under 14, three counts rape child 14-15;
-William Foote, manslaughter-culpable negligence;
-Joshua Hefner, nine counts fondling, two counts sexual battery under 14;
-Twaskie Tumblin, trafficking meth, trafficking marijuana, possession cocaine with intent, felon with weapon;
-Stephen Mills, trafficking meth;
-Amanda McHan, trafficking meth;
-Terrence Berry, trafficking marijuana;
-Tynisha Dillard, trafficking meth;
-April Williams, intro contraband into correctional facility, conspiracy;
-Gequavious Hill, felony fleeing;
-Joseph Wilson, two causes: DUI 4th, DUI child endangerment, felon with weapon;
-Willie Brown, DUI 4th;
-Tyson Brown, burglary of dwelling-larceny;
-Jeremiah Mahan, grand larceny;
-Joshua Williams, possession meth with intent and felon with weapon;
-Joseph Morrison, two causes: two counts possession meth;
-Gary McDonald, possession meth;
-Baylee Evans, possession meth;
-Nathaniel Dowdy, three causes: sale meth, possession meth, aggravated domestic violence strangulation;
-Justin Bannister, cyberstalking;
-Willie Whitman, possession meth;
-Jason Clay, possession THC;
-Timothy Jamison, two causes: two counts possession meth;
-Joshua Smith, child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance;
-Stedmon Player, false ID;
-Robert Dillard, possession meth;
-Joseph Bean, aggravated domestic violence strangulation and burglary of dwelling larceny.
Twenty-three cases are set for trial on Friday, December 3, including:
-Robert Traylor, sexual battery under 16;
-Matthew Foster, manslaughter-culpable negligence;
-Brandon McElhenney, two counts sexual battery under 14 and fondling 1st;
-Valentino Jamison, murder one-del. design;
-George Tucker, possession contraband by prisoner;
-David Hudson, aggravated DUI-death;
-Thomas Horton, burglary of building;
-Doyle Criddle, felon with weapon;
-Sylvia Poutoa, child abuse, three counts child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance, two counts simple assault law enforcement officer or other;
-Destin Threlkeld, two counts child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance;
-Jonathan Curle, possession meth;
-Josh Greathouse, DUI 4th;
-Darrien Linton, grand larceny;
-Derrick Quinn, possession meth and possession cocaine;
-Kaitlin Hamblin, possession meth;
-Abigail Griffin, child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance;
-Randolph Parker, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation, felon with weapon;
-Olivia Morales, possession meth;
-Melvin Westmoreland, DUI 4th;
-Jaylon O'Neal, possession of contraband by prisoner;
-Presley Harris, burglary of building, taking motor vehicle, direct youth to commit felony;
-Joshua Hood, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation, kidnapping;
-Pete Peters, possession marijuana.
The docket for the second week of court will be listed in the December 1, 2021, Progress.