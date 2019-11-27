The two week December term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court begins next Monday, December 2, and is scheduled to conclude on Friday, December 13.
The December criminal court docket contains 266 cases, including 134 cases set for week one and 132 cases scheduled for week two.
Court officials stress that cases listed on the docket are subject to change or continuance.
The following is a list of the first week's court docket. A listing of the second week's docket will be published in the December 4 Pontotoc Progress.
Twenty-seven cases are set for trial on Monday, December 2. Defendants and their charge(s) include:
-Quinterra Beckley, trafficking alprazolam, possession of cocaine with intent and possession of marijuana with intent;
-Jessie Pitts, six counts of sexual battery under 14;
-David Bolden, aggravated assault-extreme ind.;
-Zydarius Hallman, burglary of a dwelling-larceny;
-Williams Roberts, two cases: possession of meth with intent and possession precursors-manufacture;
-James Ash, taking of a motor vehicle;
-Daniel Davis, two cases: two counts of sale of meth and directing a youth to commit felony;
-Taylor Shelton, two counts of child deprivation;
-Charles Jackson, two counts of child deprivation;
-Walter Tutor, child test positive for a controlled substance;
-Joshua Keith, two counts of burglary of a building;
-Timothy Bailey, possession of meth with intent;
-Xavier Roberson, contributing delinquency /negligence of child-physical/sexual abuse;
-Alyssa Banks-burglary of a dwelling-larceny and burglary of a vehicle;
-SAmuel Hubbert, possession of hydrocodone, two counts contributing delinquency /negligence of child-physical/sexual abuse, evidence tampering, possession of meth;
-Michael McGregor, possession of meth with intent;
-Justin Stercay, possession of meth and possession of heroin;
-Markelo Branch, possession of meth and possession of heroin;
-Elonie Brown, contributing delinquency /negligence of child-physical/sexual abuse;
Destiny Sisco, burglary of a dwelling-larceny;
-Jeremy Raines, possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of hydrocodone;
-Jeffrey Waldo, accessory after the fact-violent and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility;
-Jackie White, trafficking meth and taking of a motor vehicle;
Twenty-nine cases are set for trial on Tuesday, December 3, including:
-Roberto Romeo, agg. trafficking meth, possession of cocaine with intent and possession of marijuana with intent;
-Zekerrius Liggins, aggravated assault-weapon;
-Dalton Johnson, domestic violence, strangulation /aggravated assault;
-Quiana Gillespie, armed robbery;
-Oscar Lipsey, armed robbery and felon with a weapon;
-Jeff Mullins-McGaughy, four counts of sexual battery-under 14;
-Michael Fortune, aggravated assault-weapon, felon with a weapon and hindering prosecution;
-Rakeem Wilson, aggravated assault-weapon, hindering prosecution;
-Ricky Linley, two cases: possession of meth and poss. marijuana with intent and felon with a weapon;
-Richard Johnson, four cases: four counts of sale of meth;
-Steven Tetleton, child endangerment-test positive for a controlled substance;
-Jimmy Hopkins, grand larceny;
-Kenneth Cockrell, malicious mischief;
-Derrick Bean, DUI 4th-alc. w/test;
-Austin Ellis, possession of meth;
-Cortez Lindsey, two cases: sale of cocaine;
-Jacob Bland, possession of meth;
-Robert Pratt, poss. of meth;
-Jose Perez, sale of meth;
-Terry Biven, DUI 4th-alc. w/o test;
-Amber Allen, poss. meth;
-Dorian Robertson, burglary of a vehicle;
-David Carroll, poss. meth;
-Jeannee Chambers, poss. meth.
Twenty-five cases are set for trial on Wednesday, December 4, including:
-Danny Austin, felony fleeing and three counts of of aggravated assault law enforcement officer/weapon;
-Randy Solomakos, murder 1-del. design;
-Michael Bean, poss. cocaine;
-Paul Holloway, sexual battery-under 14 and fondling 1st;
-Emilio Reyna, burglary of a dwelling-larceny;
-Parker Gassaway, burglary of a dwelling-larceny;
-Sydni Henry, two counts of contributing del./neg. of child;
-Lauren Marberry, false pretense;
-Rhonda Keith, poss. meth;
-Olivia Morales, poss. meth;
-Nigel Garner, credit card fraud;
-Robert Vaughn, child abuse-serious harm, child abuse-harm, child abuse, child abuse-harm;
-Jasmine Vaughn, child abuse-harm and child abuse;
-Ronald Hester, two counts child abuse-harm and two counts child abuse;
-Shanna Meadows, two counts child abuse-harm and two counts contributing del./neg. of a child;
-Sean Walker, grand larceny;
-Zachary Grubbs, sale of meth;
-Zydarius Hallman, burglary of a building;
-Colton Wooten, burglary of a building;
-Joel Whitlow, two counts of jail escape;
-Carissa Sasso, burg. of dwelling-larceny;
-Michael Moore, burg. of dwelling-larceny;
-Brian Bailey, DUI 3rd-alc. w/o test;
-William Henton, poss. meth.
Twenty nine cases are set for trial on Thursday, December 5, including:
-James Tackitt, two cases: four counts of fondling and sexual battery/under 14;
-Samuel Smith, fondling and child enticement/sexual purposes;
-John McCraw, three counts of fondling 1st;
Heath Ettinger, agg. assault-extreme ind.;
-Robert Sisco, two counts possession of meth and two counts sale of meth;
-Kristin Hall, two cases: intimidate witness and three counts of retaliation witness/public servant and child abuse/at drug sale;
-Mark Holloway, four cases: agg. assault/weapon, three counts of felon with a weapon and burglary of a dwelling-larceny;
-Joe Hogue, poss. meth;
-Joseph Wilson, two cases: DUI-other, DUI child endangerment and felon with a weapon;
-Steven Johnson, two counts of att. grand larceny;
-Shaweebra Pruitt, malicious mischief;
-William Chunn, poss. marijuana;
-Antonio Shannon, poss. marijuana with intent;
-Nina Garrison, poss. meth;
-Steven Jacobs, two cases, two counts of grand larceny;
-Saxton Pinson, poss. cocaine;
-Terry Judon, DUI 4th-alc. w/o test;
-Benjamin Boyett, att. shoplifting;
Twenty-four cases are set for trial on Friday, December 6, including:
-Michael Rutledge, fondling 1st;
-Joshua Wilson, embezzlement;
-William Fletcher, three counts fondling 1st;
-James Gardner, three cases: three counts of sale of meth;
-Beverly Carter, child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance;
-Clifton Carter, child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance;
-Charles Graves, poss. meth;
-Candice Cayson, burglary of a building;
-Brittany Keith, two counts child abuse-drug sale and four counts of child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance;
-Michael Keith, possession of meth with intent;
-Joshua Graham, poss. meth;
-Joseph Brown, poss. meth;
-Dow Youngblood, poss. meth;
-Dennis Montgomery, child abuse-harm;
-Jerry Swords, DUI 3rd-alc w/test;
Brion Branning, embezzlement;
-Michael Pate, poss. meth;
-Jeffery Morris, DUI-4th/alc. /no test;
-Heather Schmidt, poss. meth;
-Misty Hopkins, grand larceny;
-Samuel Holloway, poss.meth;
Daniel Davis, sale of meth.