Pontotoc County Circuit Court is preparing to convene next week with a full docket slated. The three week term of court begins Monday, March 23, with a break from March 30 through April 3. Court will resume Monday April 6 and continue through Friday, April 17 for the final two weeks.
With 276 cases for the entire spring criminal term, 64 cases are set for the first week, 97 cases the second week and 115 cases the third week.
Court officials have set plea days for tomorrow and Friday, March 19 and 20. This means the docket is subject to change or continuance.
The docket for next weeks term follows with the other dockets to be published in forthcoming issues of the Pontotoc Progress.
With the retirement of Judge Jimmy Roberts the first weeks term will be presided over by newly appointed Circuit Judge Michael Mills, Judge Kelly Mims is set for the second week and Judge John R. White is set to preside for the final week.
Monday, March 23
There are 13 cases set for Monday, March 23. Defendants and their charges include:
-Matthew Chapman has two cases and is charged with felon with a weapon and possession of meth .10 -2 grams in the first case and grand larceny in the second one.
-Austin Loyd is charged with burglary of a building.
-Joel Whitlow is charged wit two counts of jail escape.
-Mark Holloway has three cases, in two cases he is charged with felon with a weapon and in the third he is charged with burglary and larceny of a dwelling as well as burglary of a vehicle.
-Jacob Bland is charged with possession of meth 2-10 grams.
-Frank Silas is charged with DUI 4th - alcohol.
-Benjamin Simmons is charged with possession of meth .10-2 grams.
-Chad Simmons is charged with child abuse.
-Tyler Grose is charged with possession of meth .10-2 grams.
-Kilwandra McRoy is charged with false pretense.
Tuesday, March 24
There are 17 cases set:
-Jackie White has three cases which include meth trafficking, motor vehicle taking $1,000-$5,000 and receiving stolen property $1,000-$5,000.
-Larry Sneed has two counts of jail escape.
-David DeHaas has two cases which include three counts on the first case, retaliation witness/public servant, aggravated assault with a weapon and felon with a weapon, the second case is sale of meth 2-10 grams.
-Dalton Mohr is charged with burglary of a vehicle.
-Zachary Grubbs is charged with the sale of meth two to ten grams.
-Candice Cayson s charged with burglary of a building.
-Jeannie Ward is charged with injury/pain on vulnerable person.
-Michael Stroup has two cases and each are DUI 4.
-Thomas Linlley is charged with grand larceny $1,000-$5,000.
-Mario Steward is charged with receiving stolen property $25,000 and up.
-Charles Graves is charged with embezzlement $1,000-$5,000.
-Trey Bean is charged with possession of cocaine two to ten grams.
Wednesday, March 25
There are 13 cases set:
-Daniel Davis has two cases, in the first he is charged with sale of meth of less than two grams and directing a youth to commit a felony and in the second he is charges with sale of meth 2-10 grams.
-Robert Sisco has three cases set for this day, two of them are for sale of meth 2-10 grams and the third is for possession of meth 2-10 grams.
-Clifton Carter is charged with child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance.
-Bobby Thompson is charged with two counts of false pretense
-Justin Morris is charged with burglary and larceny of a dwelling.
-Jamie Robertson is charged with embezzlement, $5,000-$25,000.
-Kyler Fitzpatrick has two cases, in the first he is charged with three counts of burglary of a building and the second case he is charged with burglary and larceny of a dwelling.
-Timothy Jones is charged with possession of meth 2-10 grams.
-Corneilus Gillard is charged with possession of cocaine .10-2 grams.
Thursday, March 26
There are 14 cases set:
-Cody Tidwell is charged with possession of meth .10-2 grams.
-James Gardner has two cases of the sale of meth 2-10 grams.
-Sandra Alexander has two counts; the first is possession of meth with intent 2-10 grams and the second is felon with a weapon.
-Charles Graves has a charge of possession of meth 2-10 grams.
-Jason Love has a charge of possession of marijuana with intent 250-500 grams.
-Dwayne Ruth has a charge of felon with a weapon.
-Greggory Cassatt has a charge of aggravated domestic violence, strangulation.
-Tevin Buford has a charge of property removal that has a lien on it from the county.
-Michael Bean has a charge of possession of cocaine .10 - 2 grams.
-Anthony Clifton has charge of false pretense.
-Rhonda Patterson has a charge of possession of schedule 1 and 2 substances .10-2 gram as well as 2 -10 dosage units.
-Geoffrey Green is charged with credit card fraud.
-Richard Willis is charged with possession of meth .10-2 grams.
Friday, March 27
Seven cases are set:
-Ricky Lindley has three cases, the first is felon with a weapon and felony fleeing, the second is possession of meth 10-30 grams and the third case has two counts with the first count being possession of marijuana with intent 30-250 grams and the second is felon with a weapon.
-Kenneth Cockrell is charged with malicious mischief $1,000-$5,000.
-Alyssa Banks is charged with burglary and larceny of a dwelling and burglary of a vehicle.
-Steven Tetleton is charged with child endangerment testing positive for controlled substance.
-Richie Darby is charged with embezzlement under contract, repair.