Three-hundred-twelve criminal cases are set for trial during the upcoming March term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court.
The three week term of court convenes March 28 and concludes April 14. Plea days are scheduled for March 24 and 25.
One-hundred-fourteen cases are set for trial the first week of court, 113 cases are set for trial the second week and 85 cases are scheduled for the final week.
Court officials stress that cases set on the docket are subject to change or continuance.
During the first week of court sixteen cases are set for trial on Monday March 28. Defendants and their charges include:
-Corneilus Gillard, trafficking meth, DUI 3rd;
-Dewey Armstrong, three cases, including felon with a weapon, two counts possession of meth and felony fleeing;
-Mary Horton, uttering a forgery;
-Dottie Ferguson, malicious mischief;
-Michael Gilmore, possession meth;
-Jason Gullick, possession meth, felon with a weapon;
-William Kimbrough, possession meth;
-Pamela Castle, possession meth with intent;
-Brandon Kimmons, DUI4th;
-Lazerick Travis, felony fleeing;
-Abigail Griffin, child endangerment-test positive for CS;
-Jennifer Simmons, sale meth;
-Chandler Coleman, burglary of dwelling-larceny;
-Tyler Robinson, burglary of building;
Twenty-two cases are set for trial on Tuesday, March 29, including:
-Lolitha Sorrell, trafficking meth;
-Paul Westmoreland, false pretense;
-Robert Vaughn, shooting into dwelling, conspiracy;
-Jason McIntosh, possession meth;
-William Simmons, DUI 4th;
-Terresa Abbott, felony shoplifting;
-Joel Whitlock, grand larceny;
-Jackson Clark, possession meth;
-Adam Russell, DUI 3rd;
-Elvy Moore, failure to timely re-register;
-Nathaniel Dowdy, three cases, including: sale meth, possession meth, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation;
-Daniel Alexander, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation;
-Charleston Holley, possession meth;
-Felipe Padron, DUI 4th;
-Timothy Johnson, two cases, two counts of meth;
-Anthony Davis, child endangerment-test positive for CS;
-Cory Palmer, possession marijana;
-Brittaney Kestner, possession meth with intent;
Twenty-nine cases are set for trial on Wednesday, March 30, including:
-Rakeem Wilson, aggravated assault-weapon; hindering prosecution;
-Michael Fortune, aggravated assault-weapon; felon with a weapon, hindering prosecution;
-Robbie Bejarano, armed robbery;
-Jaylon O'Neal, three cases: two counts armed robbery, attempted murder, possession of contraband by prisoner;
-Peyton Bogan, armed robbery, attempted murder;
-Da'Von Davidson, armed robbery;
-James Vice, possession meth;
-Colton Cannon, 12 cases, including: nine counts of burglary of a vehicle; three counts of grand larceny; two counts of burglary of building and felony fleeing;
-Doyle Criddle, felon with a weapon;
-William Lindsey, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation; kidnapping;
-Lois Sanders, grand larceny;
-Wendell Cheney, possession meth with intent;
-John Lovelace, burglary of building;
-Jonathan Aston, burglary of building;
-James Sneed, possession meth;
-Brandon Houston, possession meth.
Twenty-three cases are set for trial on Thursday, March 31, including:
-Robert Traylor, sexual battery under 16;
-Jimmy Hogue, sexual battery-no consent;
-Jaborius Wren, two counts aggravated assault-weapon; aggravated domestic violence-weapon;
-Michael Stewart, three counts of sexual battery;
-Tyler Chase, felony fleeing;
-David Hudson, two cases, including: aggravated DUI-death, child endangerment-test positive for CS;
-Joseph Wilson, two cases, including: felon with a weapon; DUI 4th; DUI-child endangerment;
-Kayla Davis, possession meth;
-Samantha Morphis, credit card fraud;
-Jonathan Curle, possesson meth;
-Shane Williams, possession cocaine;
-Jacob Meeks, two cases, including: false pretense and two counts false pretense-bad check, closed account;
-Barry Wilson, forgery;
-Michael Brazil, possession meth;
-Fred Lamb, grand larceny;
-John Sipes, child enticement-sexual purposes 1st; computer luring;
-Randolph Parker, two cases, including: aggravated domestic violence-strangulation; felon with a weapon; felony fleeing;
-Breanne Hudson, child endangerment-test positive for controlled subject;
Quinton Biggs, felon with weapon and DUI 4th.
Twenty-four cases are set for trial on Friday, April 1, including:
-Janie Mira, possession meth;
-Jeffrey Stanfield, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation;
- Jacob Nash, DUI 3rd;
-Ricky Austin, burglary of dwelling-larceny;
-Keenan Souter, possession marijuana with intent;
-Kevin McShan, possession marijuana with intent;
-Joseph Meyer, grand larceny;
-Jartavis Penro, five cases, including: armed robbery, attempted murder, two counts sale of cocaine, possession of contraband by prisoner; introducing contraband-correctional facility, conspiracy; introducing contraband-correctional facility;
-Alfonzo Badie, DUI 4th;
-Justin Bannister, cyberstalking;
-Charles Jackson, two counts child deprivation;
-Taylor Shelton, two counts child deprivation;
-Christopher Williams, DUI 4th;
-Heather Wade, possession meth;
-Edward Coleman, shooting into dwelling, conspiracy;
-Billy Staten, three cases, including: receiving stolen property, aggravated DUI-death; grand larceny;
-Zada Akers, child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance (CS);
-Geoffrey Green, credit card fraud.
Week two's docket is scheduled to be published in the March 23 Pontotoc Progress.