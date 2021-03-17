The three week term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court is scheduled to convene on Monday, March 29, and conclude on Friday, April 16.
Two-hundred-fifty-seven criminal cases are on the docket. Seventy-four cases are on the week one docket, 97 cases are set for week two and 86 cases are listed for week three.
Court officials stress that cases on the docket are subject to change or continuance. In addition, plea days are scheduled for March 24 and 25 and some defendants may plead guilty prior to the start of court.
The scheduled week one docket (March 29-April 2) was published in last week's Pontotoc Progress.
During week two, twenty-five cases are set for trial on Monday, April 5. Defendants and their charges include:
-James Tackitt, two causes which include four counts of fondling and one count sexual battery under 14;
-Jacoby O'Neal, two counts armed robbery, attempted murder;
-Jaylon O'Neal, two counts armed robbery, attempted murder;
-Robbie Bejarano, armed robbery;
-John Hamilton, aggravated Assaut-weapon;
-James Dunnam, two counts aggravated domestic violence-weapon;
-David Hudson, two causes including child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance and Aggravated DUI-death;
-Jeffrey Waldo,introducing contraband into a correctional facility;
-Marguerite Thomas, contributing delinquency/negligence of a child, physical/sexual abuse;
-Kioto Betts, DUI 4th;
-Jeremy McGee, DUI 3rd;
-Colby Courtney, two counts false pretense;
-Jimmie Townsend, possession morphine;
-Reggie Morris, child abuse/harm;
-Mark Goggins, malicious mischief;
-Lauren Marberry, false pretense;
-Jamie Robertson, embezzlement;
-Joshua Corkern, DUI 3rd;
-Virgil Monts, felon with a weapon;
-Savannah McGreger, two counts child endangerment -test positive for controlled substance;
-Rachel Wheeler, taking a motor vehicle.
Nineteen cases are set for trial on Tuesday, April 6, including:
-Troy Hudson, two counts fondling;
-Jimmy Hogue, sexual battery-no consent;
-Zekerrius Liggins, aggravated assault-weapon;
-Chelsea Peters, false pretense;
-Robert Vaughn, child abuse serious harm; child abuse harm; child abuse; child abuse-harm;
-Benjamin Boyett, attempted shoplifting;
- Mathew Crump, grand larceny;
-Zachary Grubbs, two causes sale of meth;
-Shelton McGreger, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation, kidnapping, felony fleeing;
-James Sneed, possession meth;
-David Irvin, two causes including two counts burglary dwelling-larceny; possession meth;
- Barbara Hudson, child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance;
- Allen McCoy, DUI 3rd;
- Bobby Thompson, two causes including seven counts false ID;
- Charles Jackson, two counts child deprivation;
- Taylor Shelton, two counts child deprivation.
Nineteen cases are set for trial on Wednesday, April 7, including:
- Mickael Ferrell, human trafficking;
-Cory Palmer, fondling 1st;
- Franklin Black, sexual battery under 14;
- John Allen, possession meth;
- Amber Gullick, burglary building;
- Brittany Keith, two counts child abuse-drug sale and four counts child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance;
- Justin Anderson, burglary building and false pretense;
- Charles Williams, felon with a weapon;
- Charles Croft, DUI 4th and Aggravated DUI-death;
-Michael Montgomery, kidnapping;
- Jacob Robbins, Aggravated domestic violence-strangulation;
-Carissa Sasso, burglary of dwelling-larceny;
- Levi Ray, three causes including two counts taking a motor vehicle and grand larceny;
- Sherry Washington, embezzlement and exploitation-vulnerable person;
- Joshua Murry, possesion meth;
-Dwayne Ruth, buglary dwelling-larceny;
Twenty cases are set for trial on Thursday, April 8, including:
- William Foote, manslaughter-culpable negligence;
-John Henton, aggravated assault-weapon;
-Joshua Wilson, embezzlement;
- Geoffrey Green, credit card fraud;
- Austin Waller, possession meth;
- Johnny Wright DUI 4th;
-Michael Keith, possession meth with intent;
-Reginald Boles, possession meth and felon with a weapon;
-Derrick Townsend, felon with a weapon and DUI 4th;
-Gary McDonald, possession meth;
-Andrego Gaston, possession cocaine with intent and evidence tampering;
- Richard Wilson, possession meth;
-Olivia Morales, possession meth;
-Frank Silas, two causes DUI 4th;
- Nicholas Tucker, DUI 4th;
-Michael Collier, two counts uttering a forgery;
- Michael Moore, burglary of dwelling-larceny;
- Richard Willis, possession meth;
- Candice Cayson, burglary of building.
Fourteen cases are set for trial on Friday, April 9, including:
- Brian Bailey, DUI 3rd;
- Terry Judon, DUI 4th;
- Stephanie Chambers, possession meth;
- Seth Stephens, jail escape;
- Robert Keith, DUI 4th;
- Jasmine Vaughn, child abuse-harm; child abuse;
- Bobby Berry, felony fleeing and DUI 4th;
- Max McGreger, two counts child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance;
- Shanrry League, false pretense;
-Breanne Hudson, child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance;
-Ritchie Payne, possession meth;
-Kyler Fitzpatrick, two causes including three counts burglary of building; burglary of dwelling-larceny;
-Anthony Clifton, false pretense.
