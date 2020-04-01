The second week of Pontotoc County Circuit Court will resume Monday, April 6, with 97 cases on the docket. The third week of court runs April 13-17 with 115 cases set for trial.
Court officials stress that cases on the docket are subject to change or continuance.
Seventeen cases are set for trial on Monday, April 6. Defendants and charges include:
-Robert Kidd, malicious mischief and taking of a motor vehicle;
-Armonte Watkins, DUI fourth;
-Christopher Rollins, possession of meth with intent;
-Julie Mooneyham, retaliation against a witness, public servant, and aggravated assault;
-Terry Biven, DUI fourth;
-Dorian Robertson, burglary of a vehicle;
-David Carroll, possession of meth;
-Tony Wardlaw, possession of meth;
-Jeannee Chambers, possession of meth;
-Brian Bailey, DUI third;
-Joseph Wilson, DUI fourth and child endangerment;
-Steven Johnson, two counts attempted grand larceny;
-Shawebra Pruitt, malicious mischief;
-William Chunn, possession of marijuana;
-Nina Garrison, possession of meth;
-Saxton Pinson, possession of cocaine;
-Zydarius Hallman, burglary of a dwelling;
Twenty-one cases are set for trial on Tuesday, April 7, including;
-Christopher Williams, DUI fourth;
-Robert Vaughn, Possession of marijuana with intent;
-John Henton, Aggravated assault;
-Lenoir Thornton, armed robbery;
-Christopher Griggs, aggravated domestic violence;
-Joshua Wilson, embezzlement;
-Dalton Johnson, domestic violence;
-Jessie Pitts, six counts of sexual battery under age of 14;
-James Ash, taking of a motor vehicle;
-Taylor Shelton, two counts of child deprivation;
-Charles Jackson, two counts of child deprivation;
-Walter Tutor, child test positive for controlled substance;
-Joshua Keith, two counts burglary of a building;
-Ricky Williams, possession of meth;
-Timothy Bailey, poss. Of meth with intent;
-Elonie Brown, contributing delinquency/negligence of a child, physical/sexual abuse;
-Jeremy Raines, poss. Of meth, possession of marijuana; possession of hydrocodone;
-Jeffrey Waldo, two causes, accessory after fact-violent, and introducing contraband into a correctional facility;
-Virginia Dillard, sale of meth;
-Joseph Wilson, felon with a weapon;
Twenty eight case are set for trial on Wednesday, April 8, including:
-Paulina McGloflin, child endangerment, test positive for CS;
-Sergio Mendoza, three counts child removal from state;
-Eduardo Gaucin, three counts child removal from state;
-Ashley Mendoza, three counts child removal from state;
-Allen Bell, grand larceny;
-William Eaton, burglary of a building;
-Clifton Eaton, burglary of a building;
-Austin Haws, grand larceny;
-Eddie Vance, grand larceny;
-Roberto Romeo, agg. Trafficking meth, possession of cocaine with intent, and possession of marijuana with intent;
-Ryan Lane, three counts of armed robbery;
-Michael Fortune, agg. Assaut, felon with a weapon and hindering prosecution;
-Rakeem Wilson, agg. Assault and hindering prosecution;
-Austin Ellis, possession of meth;
-Emilio Reyna, burglary of a dwelling;
-Lauren Marberry, false pretense;
-Mitchell Seawright, burglary of a dwelling, felon with a weapon and receiving stolen property;
-Oliva Morales, poss. Of meth;
-Robert Vaughn, four counts of child abuse;
-Jasmine Vaughn, two counts of child abuse;
-Ronald Hester, four counts of child abuse;
-Joshua Watkins, taking of motor vehicle;
-Zydarius Hallman, burglary of a building;
-Travius Shackleford, false pretense;
-Javarus Shackelford, false pretense;
-Terry Judon, DUI fourth;
-Clinton Johnson, false pretense;
Thirty-one case are set for trial on Thursday, April 9, including:
Devin Hollimon, burglary of dwelling-assault, aggravated assault;
-Erikka Bateman, poss. Cocaine;
-Stephanie Chamber, DUI fourth;
-Javon Williams, dogfighting, spectator;
-Santonio Sanders, promote prostitution-solicitation;
-Mathew Crump, grand larceny;
-Jimmy Hogue, sexual battery;
-Kiantee Holloman, conspiracy, trafficking oxycodone, two counts script forgery;
-Kenyatta Holloman, conspiracy, trafficking oxycodone, two counts script forgery;
-Jennifer White, conspiracy, trafficking oxycodone, two counts script forgery;
-Isadra Reza, conspiracy, trafficking oxycodone, two counts script forgery;
-Scottie Todd, two counts of fondling;
-Richard Wilson, domestic violence/strangulation/agg. Assault;
-Zekerrius Liggns, aggravated assault;
-Quiana Gillespie, armed robbery;
-John Hamilton, aggravated assault;
-Heath Ettinger, aggravated assault;
-Benjamin Boyett, att. Shoplifting;
-Brittany Keith, two counts of child abuse-drug sale and four counts of child endangerment-test positive for CS;
-Michael Keith, poss. Of meth with intent to sell;
-Joshua Graham, poss. Of meth;
-Joseph Brown, poss. Of meth with intent;
-Dennis Montgomery, child abuse-harm;
-Jerry Swords, DUI third;
-Damian Barr, burglary of vehicle;
-Brion Branning, embezzlement;
-Michael Pate, Poss. Of meth;
-Jeffery Morris, DUI fourth;
-Heather Schmidt, poss. Meth;
-Daniel Davis, sale of meth;
No cases are set for trial on Good Friday, April 10.
The docket for the third week of circuit court will be published in next week’s Progress.