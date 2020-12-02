Pontotoc County Circuit Court convened this past Monday, November 30 for the first week of court. The second week will begin next Monday, December 7 and run through Friday, December 11, with 104 cases on the docket.
Cases scheduled are subject to change or continuance. In addition plea days were held November 19 and 20 and some defendants may have pled guilty prior to the start of court.
Eleven cases are set for trial Monday, December 7. Defendants and their charges include:
-William Fletcher, three counts fondling;
-Jeremy Bramlett, Burglary of a building;
-Jody Hendrix, Possession of meth with intent;
-Robert Sisco, two cases possession of meth and two cases sale of meth;
-Stephanie Chambers, possession of meth and DUI 4;
-Richard Johnson, possession of meth with intent;
-Jessie Pitts, six counts sexual battery of a child under the age of 14.
Thirty-five cases are set for Tuesday, December 8 including:
-Jaron Roberson, hindering prosecution;
-Da’Von Davidson, armed robbery;
-Jaylon O’Neal, two counts armed robbery and one count attempted murder;
-Jacoby O’Neal, armed robbery;
-Ralph Stivala, burglary of a building;
-Mark Goggins, burglary of a building and grand larceny;
-Thomas Horton, burglary of a building;
-Abigail Griffin, DUI 3;
-James Ash, three counts child endangerment -testing positive for controlled substance;
-Monica Ash, three counts child endangerment -testing positive for controlled substance;
-Christopher Judon, possession of meth;
-Ricky Linley, two cases possession of meth, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of hydrocodone, two cases felon with a weapon and felony fleeing;
-Michael Montgomery, kidnapping;
-Michael Pate, possession of meth;
-Jartavis Penro, armed robbery, attempted murder, two cases sale of cocaine;
-Robbie Bejarano, armed robbery;
-Charles Graves, possession of meth;
-Joseph Brown, possession of meth with intent;
-Derrick Townsend, felon with a weapon and DUI 4;
-Scottie Todd, two cases of fondling;
-Ricky Lenard, possession of meth;
-Troy Hudson, two counts fondling;
-Corneilus Gillard, possession of cocaine;
-Michael Keith, possession of meth with intent;
-Cortez Lindsey, two cases sale of cocaine;
-Lamona Bramlitt, possession of meth;
-Jacob Bland, possession of meth.
Twenty three cases are set for Wednesday, December 9 which include:
-William Harbin, possession of meth;
-Austin Edwards, possession of meth;
-Jeffrey Stanfield, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation;
-Edward Petty, DUI 4;
-Charles Williams, felon with a weapon;
-Phillip Smith, possession of meth;
-Christopher Williams, DUI 4;
-Nicholas Tucker, DUI 4;
-Elizabeth McCollum, possession of hydrocodone and possession of meth;
-Robert Vaughn, possession of marijuana with intent;
-Joshua Graham, possession of meth;
-Michael Stroup, two cases DUI 4;
-Tredarious Westmoreland, possession of cocaine and two counts aggravated assault with a weapon;
-James Gardner, three cases of the sale of meth;
-Jessie Sisco, possession of meth;
-Roy Chambers, one case shooting into dwelling, two cases possession of meth;
-John Sipes, child enticement-sexual purposes first, computer luring.
Twenty-eight cases are set for Thursday, December 10 which include:
-Joshua McGloflin, possession of meth;
-Tyler Tedford, felon with a weapon;
-Abigail Griffin, possession of meth;
-Bobby Thompson, six counts false ID, one extra case false ID;
-Robert Keith, DUI 4;
-Kevin Miles, possession of cocaine;
-Colby Gulledge, burglary of a dwelling and assault;
-Tyler Robinson, burglary of a building;
-Tucker Fleming, DUI 3;
-Damian Barr, burglary of a vehicle;
-Brittany Keith, two counts child abuse-drug sale, four counts child endangerment-testing positive for controlled substance,
-Candice Cayson, burglary of a building,
-Kiantee Holloman, conspiracy, trafficking oxycodone, and two counts prescription forgery;
-Kenyatta Holloman, conspiracy, trafficking oxycodone, and two counts prescription forgery;
-Jennifer White, conspiracy, trafficking oxycodone, and two counts prescription forgery;
-Isadra Reza, conspiracy, trafficking oxycodone, and two counts prescription forgery;
-Donovan Exson, possession of meth;
-Kimberly Pettigo, possession of meth;
-Terry Judon, DUI 4;
-Roberto Romeo, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation;
-Marguerite Thomas, continual delinquence/neglegance of a child, physical and sexual abuse;
-Phillip Otts, DUI 4;
-Debra Kilisz, burglary of a dwelling and larceny;
-Rhonda Patterson, possession of schedule 1 and 2 drugs;
-Kristin Martin, possession of meth;
-Richie Darby, embezzlement under contract, repair;
-Heath Ettinger, aggravated assault-extreme indifference.
Seven cases are set for Friday, December 11;
-Seth Stevens, jail escape;
-Allen McCoy, DUI 3;
-Mark Goggins, malicious mischief;
-Tevin Buford, property removal under lien by the county,
-Kimberly Flaherty, possession of hydrocodone;
-Eric McCord, possession of meth with intent;
-Ricky Austin, burglary of a dwelling and larceny.