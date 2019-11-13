I always have an annual medical checkup and that means going in a week or two before the appointment and having some blood work done.
The medical clinic’s automated system called me after hours yesterday.
“Hello, just calling to confirm your 8 o’clock appointment on Friday. Your lab results will be explained by the doctor. By the way, we don’t recommend that you be driving….or standing….operating even small equipment…...or eating any more mini Milky Ways until you’ve seen the doctor. Be sure and bring your insurance and organ donor cards on Friday. Have a nice day!”
That Artificial Intelligence is wonderful ain’t it. So I’m sitting down and eating some celery as I write this.
My mind is wandering back to some funny doctor/patient stories I’ve heard.
Perhaps I’ve told this true story before, but even so it’s worth repeating.
Several years ago we were over at internal medicine where my wife was having a colonoscopy. The doorways of the rooms are just large curtains.
They had already taken my wife back for her test and as I was just sitting and waiting, I saw them wheeling another woman out of a room to have her test.
I noticed that her husband was watching the television on the wall and not paying any attention to his exiting wife. About 15 minutes later I saw then wheel the man’s wife back into their room and I overheard the nurse say, “She’ll sleep for another 20 minutes or so and then she can get dressed and we’ll be back.”
“Yeah ok,” replied the woman’s husband who was still intently watching the television and not paying attention.
A good 10 minutes later the man jerked the curtain open and jumped outside, clapping his hands and calling loudly towards the nurse’s station.
I was alarmed and watched as the nurse came running to the room.
“Hey, hey this is not my wife,” the man franticly told the nurse.
Apologies were made and the “wrong” wife was wheeled to behind the correct curtain.
About 20 minutes later the lawfully wedded wife was returned to the man who was finally not watching television.
As the nurse walked by me I asked, “Are you going to tell this wife about the other woman in his life?” The nurse smiled and simply shook her head.
I’m not sure if this next story is true or not, but it supposedly comes from an emergency room doctor.
“A guy was brought into the ER via ambulance with burns on his lower extremities. His shoes were charred and the bottoms of his pants were definitely burned away, but the wounds weren’t too bad. I was told he had been trying to use a propane-powered weed burner in his yard. I smelled alcohol on his breath and asked the guy if he had been drinking. He looked me right in the eye and said,’Noooo’. I couldn’t help myself. As professionally as I could I said, ‘sir…liar, liar, pants on fire!’ The paramedics all laughed but my patient was too drunk to understand.”
Another story was told by a man who went to the emergency room to have a very painful ingrown toenail removed. “I was sobbing, gagging, petrified. My doctor tried to calm me down. ‘Don’t worry about a thing,’ he assured me. ‘I just looked up how to perform this operation on YouTube.’”
A nurse said she handed a patient a urine specimen container. “The bathroom’s over there.” A few minutes later, the patient comes out of the bathroom. “Thanks,” he said, handing her an empty container. “There was a toilet in there so I didn’t need this after all.”
Apparently this next doctor got an earful. “My patient announced she had good news …and bad news. ‘The good good news is the medicine for my earache worked.’ What’s the bad news? ‘It tasted awful,' she said. Since she was feeling better I didn’t have the heart to tell her they’re called eardrops for a reason.”
This one I don’t believe. A doctor reported “that a woman came in for a baby check with her six-month-old and she had what looked like chocolate milk in the baby’s bottle. So I started explaining to her as kindly as I could that she shouldn’t be giving her baby chocolate milk. At which point she interrupts me and says, ‘Oh that isn’t chocolate milk, it’s coffee. He just loves it’.”
One lump or two? (On the noggin)
This one I love! A patient told the doctor, “I slipped in the grocery store and really hurt myself.” “Where did you get hurt?” The doctor asked. “Aisle six,” the patient replied. “You’ll be fine, the doctor said, “just stay off aisle six."