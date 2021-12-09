This past Thursday I had an appointment in Tupelo to get my dear Sissy Girl fixed. I love this dog, but I don’t need 10 more like her. One is enough. She came into my life at a point when I needed her and she has been a joy to help me get over not ever finding Tuck. He disappeared last April and I’ve not seen him since.
I wasn’t really looking for another dog. She just come into our lives and from the first moment I saw her she bonded herself to Jon and I. He takes her to the lake with him and she spends her time splashing in the water, trying to catch it with her mouth. She swims around his boat as he paddles and goes and helps herself to the catfish food when he throws that out. Did I mention she is quite the water dog?
Anyway, back to our Thursday appointment. I mentioned to Cindy Lou that I was going to Tupelo that day, deciding to take one of my vacation days, and I just might need to go to Hobby Lobby. Cindy is much better at getting around Tupelo than I am. She knows the directions to places. I’d still be there today driving around trying to find Hobby Lobby if I’d gone by myself. Anyway, she said she’d go with me and I was elated. It gave us two older sisters a reason to get out by ourselves without the nosy younger ones. [p.s. We didn’t talk about you at all little sisters.]
So the day before our venture out Cindy Lou called me and said she needed to be at the dentist with her grandson, Malachi, during the 11 o’clock hour and would it be okay of we dropped Sissy that morning and ran back to Pontotoc, then ran back to pick up my doggie.
“Of course!” I said. “Grandchildren are important. You take care of the boy.”
So Thursday morning we headed on our trek to Tupelo and dropped Sissy off early thirty.
“War-Mart is the only thing open right now,” Cindy noted. So we headed there and spent some time before heading to Big Lots and City Thrift. I had a goal. I needed two new babies for my mangers. The one at church and the one at home. I found them. I was elated. By that time we had to head back to Pontotoc to see the little grand youngun and his pretty mama Dottie.
She was busy filling out paper work when we drove up. He grinned at us through the window and we went inside and waited on his turn. Before long he was through getting his teeth looked at so we got some final hugs from those two precious ones and went back on our Tupelo trek.
Lunch at Applebees was next on our list and then we went to a couple of more places, including Hobby Lobby. I found me some Christmas cookie cutters and some pretty sequined thread for another project. I’ve discovered something in our shopping experiences lately. We don’t get around as fast as we did when we teen agers. I remember the day we’d have made four different stores by morning, had lunch and went to five or six afterward. But then, we don’t shop until dark thirty either.
A neat thing about our excursion is we were able to talk to the other sisters on Group Me. I took a picture of Cindy and I and posted out: “finishing up our day of shopping and eating. Now going to get Sissy Girl.”
To which my little sister Amee replied with a selfie of herself and their dog Gus, who was sitting in the back seat. “Finishing up our day of finding 523 obscure ways out of our new fence in backyard. Good news! The neighbors have a nice dog. They also don’t mind us hanging out in their backyard! My new best friend is named Beaux and has a pool!”
I grinned. Sisters are precious. So are dogs. So are grandkids. It was great to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year in person and via social media with the family God has given me to enjoy. Dogs and all.