NEW ALBANY- South Pontotoc took control of a tight game by outscoring New Albany 21-0 in the third quarter on their way to a 49-34 road victory Friday night.
South (3-5) capitalized on Bulldog mistakes from the start. Clayton Heatherly pounced on a fumble after a long run by Joe Mathis to snuff out New Albany’s opening drive. Getting the ball near midfield, Cody Stutsy kept the drive alive with a physical run for a 4th down conversion. Heatherly gained 10 yards on a quarterback keeper, then completed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Joe Haze Austin. Noah Fleming booted through the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
New Albany answered on the next possession. Despite a sack by Mickelle Dawson and Kenneth Waters early in the drive, the Bulldogs ultimately moved downfield and scored on a 2-yard run from Ke’lan Simpson.
Chase Long ripped off a 50-yard run to get the Cougars down to the New Albany 15 yard line. Hard running from Stutsy covered the remaining yardage, as he finished it up with a 2-yard TD plunge. A two-point attempt failed, putting South up 13-7 just seconds into the second quarter.
New Albany would take a 14-13 lead after a touchdown by Kody Atkinson, but an explosive kick return by Braxton Morphis, with a personal foul tacked onto the end, set the Cougars up nicely at the Bulldog 19. Stutsy found the endzone on a 3-yard run to give South a 21-14 edge with 8:14 to go in the second quarter. New Albany would tie it 21-21 with 2:55 to play in the half on another TD run by Atkinson. The Cougars’ Jimmy Harpole jumped on a muffed punt by the Bulldogs, giving South another golden scoring opportunity. They reached the New Albany seven yard line, but a fumble ended the drive, keeping things tied up at the half.
New Albany did not have an answer for the Cougars’ rushing attack, however, and South pulled away in the second half, aided by turnovers from the Bulldogs. On their first possession, Heatherly connected with Austin over the middle, who hauled in the pass over a pair of defenders and raced to the endzone for an 84-yard score. Fleming’s PAT gave the Cougars a 28-21 advantage.
South then recovered the ensuing kick to get a short field. On 4th and 4 from the 14, they drew the Bulldogs offsides. Long bulldozed through would-be tacklers on an 8-yard TD run to extend the lead to 35-21. The Cougars subsequently jumped on a second onside kick to get the ball at midfield. After South converted a 3rd and 9 on a 13-yard reception by Austin, Long scored again from 2 yards out to make it 42-21 with 1:38 remaining in the third quarter.
New Albany had a chance to perhaps get back in the game after a 37-yard catch by Kaleum Shaw, but Long again came up big by recovering a Bulldog fumble at the Cougar 8 yard line. In the fourth quarter, South mounted an 87-yard drive that ate up half the quarter.
Hard running from Long, Stutsy and Morphis, along with a 26-yard scamper by Heatherly, moved the Cougars down the field. Morphis scored on a 6-yard run to make it 28 unanswered points and put South up 49-21 with 5:49 to play. New Albany added two late touchdowns when the outcome was long since decided.
“We challenged them at halftime,” said South coach Rod Cook said of the second half surge. “Things rolled our way. We were able to get two onside kicks and capitalize on those. These guys play their hearts out. They get better every day at practice.”
The Cougars will host rival North Pontotoc on Friday night in the annual Horton Trophy Game, this time with a playoff berth on the line.