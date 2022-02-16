Nothing strikes fear in the heart of a meteorologist than to see a tornado signature full of debris on their weather screen such as they saw from the Mayfield, Kentucky storm this past December 11. And it is the preparation ahead of time that keeps lives safe from such devastation.
“Living in the age of Technology has allowed the National Weather Service and Meteorologist alike to improve the way they operate,” said Pontotoc Coutny Emergency Management Director Allen Bain.
“Over the years, major advancements in technology have created more precise ways for weather to be predicted. Starting simple, with the way storm spotters on the ground are able to text/email/call in what they see during weather events, all the way to major improvements in radar technology. These advancements allow the people behind the scenes to improve the way they may predict a severe weather pattern as well as more accurately predict changes that may occur.”
But in spite of all the technology, nothing beats eyes and ears on the ground and people relaying back information.
“Even with these advancements for pre-storm conditions, the National Weather Service still relies heavily on EMA Directors, local law enforcement, fire depts., and local storm spotters to relay information to them during the actual events. This allows them to coordinate the watches and warnings as things are unfolding,” Bain noted.
But the number one person who is responsible for your personal protection is you. It is up to you to prepare your family. Build a disaster kit. Sign up for notifications of severe weather. Know where your storm shelter is.
“Being prepared will put you ahead of the game should any kind of severe weather or natural disaster occur in our area. If you wait until a warning is issued, then you have waited too late,” Bain said. “The better prepared you are, the better your chances of surviving a severe weather event can be.”
Disaster kit
“One of the most important things you can have is a disaster kit prepared before any kind of severe weather is even mentioned,” he noted. “That means today is the day to get your list together and pack your box.
“The main items to include in your home kit are: Water (3 gallons per person per day), A three day supply of non-perishable food, a manual can-opener, battery powered radio, battery powered NOAA weather radio, flashlight, extra batteries, first aid kit, whistle (to signal for help), garbage bags, toiletries, a safe with all important documents, and anything unique to different family members (medications, formula, diapers).”
Another important thing to consider is communication. “Cell phones are now an important means of communication,” Bain said. “Keeping a phone charger and external battery pack in your kit is not a bad idea.”
Sign up for CodeRED
Another thing you can do ahead of time is sign up for the CodeRED weather warning system that is absolutely free to all residents of Pontotoc County.
“The CodeRED system utilizes the National Weather Service’s radar to locate severe weather and project the anticipated path of the storm,” Bain said.
When a severe thunderstorm, tornado or flash flood warning is issued, the CodeRED system will telephone residents whose homes lie within the projected storm’s path. There is no cost to receive the phone alerts, but residents must first register on-line to receive the calls.
“If a warning is given for an entire county, you don’t always know exactly where the storm is headed. This system is honed in to your address, so if the warning is issued to the southern half of the county and you live there, the call will awaken you,” he noted.
Bain said that residents should go to trpdd.com/codered to sign up for this service.
“Even if you don’t live in Pontotoc, you might want to sign up your mother or grandmother in case they don’t know how. In this way families can look after each other when the winds howl and you need to hunker down in the path of the storm,” he said.
Keep your eye to the sky
Bain said in the the coming days, the weather will begin to trend warmer.
“This is the beginning of Severe Weather season. Many devastating storms in the past have hit during the spring months. It is very important to pay attention to the weather forecast, because it is always evolving and can turn severe at any time.
“It is also important to pay attention to how the weather feels outside. If you have been around a little while, you can usually get a good idea of what the weather is doing, just by stepping outside and feeling it in the air. Cold fronts, warm fronts, high pressure, low pressure, and wind are all good indications of what is going on.”
And as an added safety measure there are tornado sirens to remind you that an impending storm is breaking. When you hear it, it is time to find cover.
“Out in the county, there are currently 2 sirens in place. One is in the Thaxton Community with the other in the Ecru Community. The City of Pontotoc currently has 9 sirens spread throughout the city limits. The Town of Algoma is currently trying to secure money for the placement of a siren near Town Hall/Fire Department. Should you be in a location where a siren is located and begin to hear it going off, you should find immediate cover in the safest place you can. This indicates a Tornado Warned storm is in the area.”
Bain said if you have let the storm slip up on you and you are not already near a tornado shelter, you should shelter in place.
“A family should also have a back up place within the confines of their own home for safety from the storm. In choosing the place, put as many walls between you and the wind as possible,” he said. “If you live in a two story home, it should be on the lowest floor away from doors and windows. Choose an interior closet or bathroom in the home. Have pillows and blankets readily available to that area. Show your children where this place is and talk of it often, especially during this time of the year when storms are likely to be more dangerous than at other times of the year.”
Storm shelters
But if you listen to the weather and are prepared, you will have time to get to those storm shelters with your family.
“The county is currently looking to add 8 new community storm shelters in different locations throughout the county,” Bain noters. “Many of these locations are in rural areas where it would cause a long drive for citizens to attempt to located more centralized community storm shelters. However, there are 39 public shelters across the county including two major shelters at both county school campuses.
“Most have signs on the road pointing you in the right direction, but the easiest way is to call the Emergency Management office and they can provide you with the address to the nearest one to you,” he said, “or look at the list below. Cut it out and post it on your refrigerator to keep it handy for the up coming stormy season.”
Tornado shelters
Algoma - 2 shelters:
Both at 1310 Algoma Road
Ecru - 7 shelters:
Five at 176 Main Street; Two at the park on Central Avenue
Sherman - 7 shelters:
161 6th Ave.; 9 East Lamar Street; 600 Highway 178; 1041 Cr. 292; 213 First Avenue; 49 E. State Street; 26 West Lamar Street
Thaxton - 4 shelters:
2 at 10260 Highway 336; 10632 Highway 336; 10489 Highway 336 (Thaxton Baptist Church)
Toccopola - 2 shelters:
Both located near the fire department at 3100 Toccopola Jct. Rd.
Beckham - 1 shelter:
414 Beckham Road
Hurricane - 1 shelter:
7600 Highway 346
Longview - 1 shelter:
3497 Longview Road
Randolph - 3 shelters:
Two are located at 240 Topsy Road; one at 11800 Hwy. 9 South (Carey Springs Baptist Church)
Troy/Woodland - 2 shelters:
175 Rock Hill Road, 3601 Woodland Road
North Pontotoc School campus on Highway 15 North
South Pontotoc School campus on South Pontotoc Road
In the city the eight shelters are at the following locations:
116 North Main St.
320 Clark St.
206 Hud St.
289 Lake Drive
374 Highway 15 South
472A Vance Street
290 Eighth Street
1814 Highway 15 North
Sign up for weather warnings:
Go on-line to trpdd.com/codered