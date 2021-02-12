As I am writing this column the outside world is gray and dreary. Rain is drizzling and cold. Ice is predicted in the offing, making my warm sweet tea taste all the better. My Jon and I are planning for the upcoming freeze.
There is wood to be stacked in, extra dog and cat food to be put in the cans, hay and pine straw to be tossed for the chickens and a way to make sure the water will still be flowing so we can water ourselves and the critters while the weather wants to be the arctic tundra.
I also love to watch my birds come in for their meal of the day and chirp a cheery song. We have plenty of brush and brakes around our home to house the birds with all our magnolia trees and the small shrub cedar.
Feeding is crucial to help them get over this cold weather. Even if you can’t get out until Thursday, go get the stuff to make a birdseed pie to give them the extra boost they need. Just like our souls need restoring, the birds need theirs restored too.
What is a birdseed pie?
Get a shallow pie pan from the dollar tree or other dollar store, a couple or three of them if you wish. Purchase the shortening that has rendered animal fat in it because they need the extra protein it will give. Get some wild bird seed and corn and mix it together. The birds need the corn as well as the seed for fattening. Put the shortening in the bottom of the pan and press the birdseed and corn into it. This is a fun thing to do with your children or grandchildren.
Put the pan outside on the ground or under your porch or near a cedar tree. If you want to hang it, punch four holes at opposite ends and put equal lengths of string or yarn in the holes and tie them on. Gather the string together at the top and tie a knot into it and hang it on a tree.
Now if you don’t want to make your own bird seed pie you can purchase it in the form of suet. It can be purchased in blocks and slide easily into a suet holder, or if you don't want to purchase the suet holder, just put the plastic container outside under a tree or on your window sill.
Supplying your birds with a steady diet of high calorie and high fat food can go a long way towards keeping them warm and healthy over these frozen days.
Black oil sunflower seeds, millet seed and peanuts are also excellent choices for filling bird feeders. They provide the high fat and calorie content birds need. In fact sources say that you should choose black oil sunflower seeds because they have nearly double the calorie content.
Don’t forget to spread a little food on the ground too! Many species of birds prefer to source food from the ground, and not from hanging bird feeders. I’ve seen my ground littered with cardinals after my chickens get through eating in the morning.
Having a source of fresh water is important to birds even in the winter.
Put water in your bird bath but also put large stones in it so they can’t bathe because bathing can cause their feathers to freeze. You can set out small pans of water during daylight hours, just make sure you check it every couple of hours while the temperature is below freezing because it will have to be thawed out with hot water now and then.
I also have another bird feeder that was simply made with tin cans that attracts all the birds right outside my kitchen window. I have this old galvanized pan that the bottom rusted out of and I hung it on the wall and filled it with in cans and put food in each little can. I put some privet bush branches in between the cans so the birds can perch on them then hop into the cans for their food.
When the weather starts freezing I will probably add a magnolia branch to keep the snow and sleet from the feed. So if you have an old rusty pan fill it with cans and watch the bird show.
So there are you some tips to keep your feathered friends happy. Even if you sprinkle dry bread crumbs on the window sill outside you will probably be rewarded with the happy chirp of bird song.