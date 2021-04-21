A friend of my wife's recently came across these actual announcements taken from U. S. church bulletins, and passed them along to her.
She gave them to me. I hope you'll enjoy them as much as we did.
I’ve said many times that I've never seen a picture of a laughing Jesus.
With all due respect, He would be holding his sides if He read these announcements about what was going on in His house...
*Don't let worry kill you. Let the Church help.
*Thursday night--potluck supper. Prayer and meditation to follow.
*Remember in prayer the many who are sick of our church and community.
*For those of you who have children and don't know it, we have a nursery downstairs.
*The rosebud on the alter this morning is to announce the birth of David Alan Belzer, the sin of Rev. and Mrs. Julius Belzer.
*This afternoon there will be a meeting in the south and north ends of the church. Children will be baptized at both ends.
*This being Easter Sunday, we will ask Mrs. Lewis to lay an egg on the altar.
*Next Sunday, a special collection will be taken to defray the cost of new carpet. All those wishing to do something on the new carpet will come forward and get a piece of paper.
*The ladies of the church have cast off clothing of every kind and they may be seen in the church basement Friday.
*A bean supper will be held on Tuesday evening in the church hall. Music will follow.
*At the evening service tonight, the topic will be "What is hell?" Come early and listen to our choir practice.