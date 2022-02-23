Springs volatile warmth and cold brings with it the possibility of tornado activity. Tornadoes don’t just dip suddenly out of the sky thanks to advances in weather technology. Today’s meteorologists can tell you sometimes days in advance if a weather pattern looks like it is going to develop into strong storms which prompt tornado watches and warnings.
“Being weather alert is a very important part of being prepared for a severe weather event,” said Pontotoc County EMA director Allen Bain.
In last week’s article the EMA director discussed how to be prepared with a disaster kit and find your safe place.
Watches and warnings
“Another element of being prepared, is to know when the weather is coming,” he noted.
Bain went on to discuss the three levels of warnings that residents need to remember during the stormy season. These range from advisory, watch, and warning.
“Once the weather is close, there are usually three levels of warnings. An advisory is to inform the public that a weather system has the potential to become severe,” he said.
It is during the advisory phase that you need to get fresh batteries for your flashlight if you need them, check your emergency kit and make sure it is up to date with fresh water if it has been six months since you put the last water in, and pack your back pack for moving quickly with the clothing and socks and well made shoes, not flip flops, for survival after the storm. This is the time to fill your car with gasoline and contact any family members and friends to tell them of the weather at hand. Word of mouth can sometimes be the difference between life and death.
“Once a watch is issued, this means a weather pattern has formed enough to cause a possible threat. This is the time to activate your emergency plans and prepare to take shelter,” he said.
This is when you get your animals secured. Put your emergency kit in your car if you plan on going to the shelter, or put it in your safe room with blankets and pillows and flashlights if you are staying put.
The next level is the warning phase. This means the weather is bearing down on you and you should be fully ready.
“When a warning is issued, this is when is the weather pattern has fully formed and you should have already gotten into you safe place,” Bain said. “This is why locating your local public shelters beforehand is important. If you have a few miles to drive before getting to your shelter, then once the warning is issued, it will be too late.”
After the storm
Once the storm has blown over there are things that the emergency response team in Pontotoc County coordinates together to handle what the winds have blown our way.
“Immediately after a storm, we enter what is called the response phase,” Bain explained. “The scale of this phase really depends on the extent of damage done by the storm. Small scale events, such as the Kings Highway Tornado last year, are handled pretty swiftly without a whole lot of excessive response from different groups. Simple tarp on roofs, power and water restoration is all you need.”
But then there are the big ones that take much more time and effort.
“Major storms such as the 2001 Pontotoc Tornado will require a much larger, complex and coordinated response. Here in Pontotoc County, we have individuals and groups that help during the response phase. These range from security all the way to food/shelter.”
Bain went on to explain the many groups of people that come together to aid in feeding and recovery during a major event: “These would include Emergency Management, Media, hospitals, law enforcement, fire departments, the County, City, and Local Municipality Governments, and local utilities. These groups coordinate together to assist in Communications, Search and Rescue, Fire Fighting, Law Enforcement, Power Restoration, and Information distribution just to name a few.”
Individual response
If your family is involved in a storm the best thing you can do if your home is stable and not leaking water is to stay put. If it is you should tread with care.
“The greatest need families will face will depend on the severity of the storm. This could range from having to locate a shelter due to homes being damaged to having to locate food due to stores being destroyed. These situations, though not immediately, will be handled by the local EMA office and coordinated with organizations such as the Baptist Association, Methodist Association, and The Red Cross.
“Immediately after the storm, there are many threats to families that may not be obvious. The dangers of unstable structures, downed power lines, and ruptured gas lines are some of the major life threatening threats. Many roads will be impassable after a severe storm due to trees and power lines. Being out and walking around also poses its own threats.
“This is why it is important that you have your own disaster kit. You should be able to survive at least 72 hours on your own until roads are opened and shelters are ready.”
And if you are wondering where those places are and how to get to them, it is as close as your cell phone.
“You will be able to find information about open shelters, food distribution, and also clothing/donation area over many different routes. Social Media, Pontotoc Progress, WTVA, and over the radio.”
And is so often the case immediately after a storm communication may be disrupted, but there will be those with boots on the ground in your area to help out.
“Should none of these be at your disposal, the local first responders will be able to direct you where you’re needing to go,” Bain noted.
Don’t let your guard down
Bain said that the biggest challenge, for any event, not just Severe Weather, is complacency.
“Many people have seen storm after storm that was called ‘severe’ but they never actually witnessed anything damaging about it. All because it didn’t blow away their home doesn’t mean it didn’t affect another residence down the street or even the next county over.”
He said that we should never let our guard down. “Always be weather aware and be prepared to seek shelter and stay safe.”