The late actor Strother Martin said it best in the Paul Newman movie, “Cool Hand Luke,” when commenting on a problem shared throughout the world.
“What we have here is failure to communicate,” Martin’s character said.
I feel that Martin’s comment would apply to a recent incident shared by a mother who was simply trying to feed her children.
The incident happened at a Popeye’s Restaurant.
“I go to Popeye’s to get the kids something to eat,” the mom related. “My daughter wanted the kids meal with a chicken leg so I said ‘kids meals with the leg’ and the lady at the counter says ‘which side?’”
“I stood there in complete silence as I heavily contemplated such an odd decision. I guess the right side,” I replied. “I don’t know what the difference is!”
After several moments of laughter the woman replies, “No honey, which side would you like to go with the leg? Mashed potatoes or fries?”
Egads! Mommy needs her rest medicine.
The misunderstanding of the “chicken leg mom” reminds me of the late comedian Gilda Radner whose Saturday Night Live character Emily Litella had a serious hearing problem which led to her misguided opposing viewpoints on public issues.
“What’s all this fuss I keep hearing about the pains of carpool tunnel,” Litella would exclaim. “What with all the problems we’re having these days with the environment, I feel it’s a good thing that more folks are carpooling. And I don’t think it’s right to raise such a fuss over the necessity of building a tunnel so folks can ride together! And furthermore….”
“Miss Litella, the editorial was on the extreme rise of carpal tunnel syndrome, a painful medical condition due to compression of the median nerve as it travels through a person’s wrist, not a carpool tunnel.”
“Oh! Well that’s different. Never mind.”
George Bernard Shaw said, “The single biggest problem with communication is the illusion that it has taken place.”
Just remember, when someone pats you on the back and says “there, their, they’re,” your comforter may be referring to three different things.
Some people just can’t communicate without stepping on your toe. For instance, “I’m not really a control freak, BUT…can I show you the right way to do that?”
Gosh it must be lonely standing in the line that only does everything the right way!
Comedian/actress Lily Tomlin shared a quote about being specific in your communications. “I always wanted to be somebody, but now I realize I should’ve been more specific,” Tomlin said.
Communication used to have everything to do with voice tone. But nowadays, “Don’t you text me in that tone of voice!”
Someone said, “The more you say the less people remember.”
Communicating is all about getting to the gist of the matter. Someone said, “As usual, what’s urgent leaves no time for what’s important.” Amen.
Archbishop Desmond Tutu once said, “Don’t raise your voice, improve your argument!”
Oscar Wilde said, “When people agree with me I always feel that I must be wrong.”
Here’s a solution to remedy any chance of miscommumicating. If we can’t solve it via email, texting, faxing or phone calls, let’s resort to meeting in person.
Communication also involves emotion. Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher once said, “To wear your heart on your sleeve isn’t a very good plan; you should wear it inside, where it functions best.”
Anne Morrow Lindbergh said, “Good communication is as stimulating as black coffee, and just as hard to sleep after.”
Writer Tony J. Hughes wrote a story illustrating that not all language is universal. He pointed out that communication must convey intent.
Hughes pointed out that some things are simply lost in translation.
“In the early 1980s computer programmers were developing some innovative translations software but came up with some peculiar results,” Hughes wrote. “From English to Russian, back to English: ‘Out of sight, out of mind, ended up: Invisible idiot’”
“From English to Japanese, back to English. ‘To be or not to be, that is the question (from Hamlet) ended up. ‘It is, it is not, what is it?’”
He also noted that international marketers had some terrible cross-cultural miscommunication blunders concerning brand names and slogans:
In Taiwan, the translation of the Pepsi slogan: ‘Come alive with the Pepsi Generation’ came out as: ‘Pepsi will bring your ancestors back from the dead’.
Also in Chinese, the Kentucky Fried slogan: ‘Finger-licking’ good’ came out as: ‘Eat your fingers.'
When it comes to fried chicken, communication is simple. Don’t talk, just eat.