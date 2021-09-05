Recently my cat and I had a slight altercation which caused me to have to be on infection pills for a couple of weeks. One of those mornings when I got up for my middle of the night doses I went to the front porch with my little hound, Sissy Girl, to let my medicine settle.
I had just sat in my chair when I saw something jumping on the flowers beside my front walk.
“A katydid is out there,” I told Sissy. “Let’s go see it.”
Well when I got to said flower in the dark and shined my flashlight, it was a little green frog! So a chase ensued because I wanted to take him to church with the other two little frogs I’d watched transform from tadpoles.
Do you know that those tiny critters can hop a long way? I chased him through the flowers to the sidewalk and he hopped on my front steps. I finally got him corralled my hand and carried him to the bathroom window where the other two were. I was elated. I grinned all the way to the front porch.
Once out there I decided the frogs might like one of those flower stems to sit on, so I picked it and headed back to the bathroom.
And there on the bathtub was my green frog! “How did you get out?” I asked. I’d put a little tuna can on top of the little fish bowl, leaving the tiniest crack for air.
I shut the door right quick and started chasing him again. He hopped over the commode to the handle of the basket where the tissue is held, and when he saw me coming after him he leaped to the bathroom door. I was so afraid he was going to crawl under the door and become a Sissy Girl snack.
Instead he hopped on the door and started crawling up it. Well, since I’m taller than a frog, I was able to capture him. “You little squirt,” I said as I carried him to the fish bowl.
But low and behold! This was another frog. So I had four. I was quadruple happy.
A couple of days later I put together a small environment in my little square plastic tank I have. I put in rocks and moss and a little plastic bowl with water in it. I even put a tiny yellow boat in the moss for added cuteness.
When I went to catch my frogs I discovered that two of them had gotten out, the third one was in the tuna can and promptly hopped out of the window when I turned it over, but I managed to keep the one I’d caught out front.
It’s fun to watch him in his little world. He enjoys sitting on the little yellow boat and peering at me. I can’t wait to show him to my little boys and girls in Sunday school. There's nothing like using God's animals to teach the value of little things. Like little frogs and little moments catching them that make us smile.