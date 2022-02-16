Great Quotations Publishing Company has a great little book called “Hooked on Golf” which is full of quotes and quips about the agony of playing golf. Here is some of the best ones I read.
“Always throw clubs ahead of you. That way you don’t have to waste energy going back to pick them up.” - Tommy Bolt
“Actually, the only time I ever took out a one-iron was to kill a tarantula. And I took a seven to do that.” - Jim Murray
“You can hit a two-acre fairway 10% of the time, and a two-inch tree branch 90% of the time.”
“Golf is the hardest game in the world to play and the easiest to cheat at.” - Dave Hill
“What’s over there? A nudist colony?” - Lee Trevino, after his three playing partners drove into the woods
“I’ve seen lifelong friends drift apart over golf just because one could play better, but the other counted better.” - Stephen Leacock
“As of this writing there are approximately 2,450 reasons why a person hits a rotten shot, and more are being discovered every day.” - Jay Cronley
“The shortest distance between any two points on a golf course is a straight line that passes directly through the center of a very large tree.”
“Golf is a game in which the slowest people in the world are those in front of you and the fastest are those behind you.”
“Have you ever noticed what golf spells backwards?” - Al Boliska
“The man who takes up golf to get his mind off work, soon takes up work to get his mind off golf.”
“You’re biggest problem is your standing too close to the ball—after you’ve hit it.” - Sam Snead, to an amateur partner
“I have three-putted in over 40 countries.” - Fred Corcoran
“Golf is a game whose aim is to hit a very small ball into an even smaller hole, with weapons singularly ill-designed for the purpose.” Winston Churchill
“It took me 17 years to get three thousand hits in baseball. I did it in one afternoon on the golf course.” - Hank Aaron
“If you think it’s hard to meet new people try picking up the wrong golf ball.” - Jack Lemmon
“I play in the low 80s. If it’s any hotter than that I won’t play.” - Joe E. Lewis
“For most amateurs, the best wood in the bag is the pencil.” - Chi Chi Rodriguez
“I’d give up golf if I didn’t have so many sweaters.” - Bob Hope
“Another thing to be thankful for is that most people do their worse driving on the golf course.”
“Teach your wife to play golf and she’ll never hit anything; teach her to drive a car, and she’ll never miss.”
“An amateur golfer is one who addresses the ball twice—before and after swinging.”
“There’s an ole saying about golf: If a man comes home with sand in his cuffs and cockleburs in his pants, don’t ask him what he shot.” - Sam Snead
“Golf is a game in which you yell ‘fore’, shot six, and write down five.” - Paul Harvey
“If you drink, don’t drive. Don’t even putt.” - Dean Martin
“No matter how early your tee time, there will always be a foursome in the middle of the first fairway.”
“You don’t know what pressure is until you play for five bucks with only two in your pocket.” - Lee Trevino
“The number of tees in your golf bag is always less than three or more than 600.”
“It’s simple to keep your ball in the fairway if you’ve not too choosy about which fairway.”
“The only reason I ever played golf in the first place was so I could afford to hunt and fish.” - Sam Snead
“Greater love hath no man than this— that he give up his golf for his wife.”
Amen!