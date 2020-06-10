I may have to amend the epitaph on my tombstone.
I’ve often said it would read: “No good deed goes unpunished.”
Now I’m adding "Nothing is simple. No good deed goes unpunished.”
The “nothing is simple” theme played out last week when I went to great lengths to make sure that I did not poison my wife.
My Honor, let me first lay the groundwork for my case and care so as NOT to poison my wife.
I know I’m rambling here but not poisoning one’s wife is similar to raising young kids. It’s not easy.
You can have $500 worth of toys laying in the floor for a child to play with.
But when you turn your back for one minute kids will abandon their personal toy store and somehow find the most dangerous object in the room.
When you turn around your child is trying to stick a hair pin, fingernail clippers or a fork in the electric wall socket.
Well the “good deed” I was doing involved cleaning up inside and outside the carport.
I need to get the American Pickers guys to come ramble through my carport but I’m afraid they’ll put all this junk on tv.
Anyway it didn’t take long before I had filled up two HUGE leaf bags with stuff that should have been thrown away 10 years ago.
Included in the carport clutter was several several old coolers. But as I was cramming several of those in the bag the “packrat” in me gave me pause.
I thought “ I should just clean up this little blue cooler” and use it as a water container if I wash the car or a sack of lost and found golf balls.
My honor, I had no intention of ever using this cooler for cooler purposes again. That’s because of the initial condition of said cooler.
On the outside edges of the cooler lid there was some green stuff that glowed. Funny I don’t remember hauling any nuclear waste in that cooler.
But needless to say, old neglected coolers that are filled with water and exposed to Mississippi heat soon become living, breathing science projects.
When I opened the lid the cooler groaned and a small cloud of green mist floated upward. Then it began swirling until a 12 inch funnel cloud spun up and out of sight.
If Superman had been there I’m sure he would have fainted because the green stuff that was inside the cooler was surely kryptonite.
I poured the water out of the cooler and a puff of smoke came off the ground.
But since I had some heavy duty rubber gloves I performed an exorcism on the inside of the cooler. After a liberal application of Palmolive and 15 minutes of scrubbing I actually got the cooler shined up pretty good.
I wouldn’t want to eat out of it but it was now just fine for using as a wash bucket.
I went back to cleaning up the carport. By the time it got dark I had filled up three of those huge leaf bags with junk. And just before I quit I crammed one sack of household garbage inside one of the HUGE bags.
I had good intentions of carrying all of the bags to the garbage cans at the end of the driveway, but I later fell asleep in the recliner.
I let the little Beagle dog out early the next morning. When I went outside about 30 minutes later I discovered that Poco had torn into the big bag of garbage and systematically shredded the contents thereof.
It took a good 20 minutes to pick up the 1,000 pieces of garbage, so now I was running late.
I jumped in and out of the shower, got dressed and told the little wife “I’m gone.”
As I was walking out of the door I vaguely heard Janet say she was going somewhere but to tell you the truth I was not paying attention to details.
Then about a mile down the road I realized what she had said from the bedroom.
“I’m going to go swimming later this morning. I’m going to pack a lunch in that cooler you cleaned up.”
Oh no, no, no! I turned around and sped back home. She hadn't needed a cooler in six months.
But sure enough, there was the little blue kryptonite cooler setting on the kitchen counter. Right beside it was a turkey sandwich, chips, fruit and several bottles of water.
“You don’t need to use this cooler,” I offered. “It was really dirty inside.”
“Then go get me another one.”
So my honor, no good deed goes unpunished. Nothing is simple.