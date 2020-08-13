I have not seen official statistics, but from general observation more gardens have been planted during 2020. Many people took advantage of the extra time at home from the COVID-19 pandemic to grow vegetables.
Don’t put those gardening tools in storage yet. Planting vegetables during August and September will provide a fall garden that will make your neighbors green with envy.
Cool season vegetables are a great choice for fall gardens. These vegetables will mature as temperatures drop which will make them especially productive.
This article will address the following common fall gardening questions.
What cool season vegetables can be planted in fall gardens?
When should fall gardens be planted?
How should fall gardens be planted?
Will insect pest problems be worse in fall gardens?
References for this article include the Mississippi State University Extension Service publications “Garden Tabloid” and “Fall Gardening Starts in Summer”
What to plant
Cool season vegetables that can be planted in fall gardens can include the following.
Bush Snap beans, Carrots, Kale, Rutabagas, Beets, Cauliflower, Lettuce, Spinach, Broccoli, Chard, Mustard, Turnips, Cabbage, Collards and Radishes
When to plant
The thought process for determining when to plant as spring garden has to be reversed when planning a fall garden. To determine when to plant a fall garden estimate the date of the first frost of the fall and use a calendar to count backwards the number of days required for the vegetable plant to mature.
Historically, the first freeze for Pontotoc County occurs between October 27th through November 2nd. Refer to the seed packet to determine the days required from planting to first harvest. Don’t forget to allow extra time for the plant to produce before the first frost.
Not all gardeners will take the time to be this precise, so general recommendations for planting cool season vegetables are as follows. Vegetables that should be planted in August include: bush snap beans, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, and kale. Vegetables that should be planted in September include: beets, chard, collards, carrots, chard, lettuce, radishes, rutabagas, mustard, spinach, and turnips.
How to plant fall gardens
The hot, dry weather that often occurs in August and September can make germinating seeds in a fall garden difficult. Water the garden soil one to two days before planting. Watering after the seeds are planted can cause the soil surface to pack and crust reducing the number of plants that will emerge.
Another method includes planting seeds in moist soil and covering them with peat moss, vermiculite, composted sawdust, or sand. Take care to keep the area moist while the seeds are germinating and becoming established. Plant three to five seeds at the proper spacing to ensure germination. The seedlings can be thinned latter if necessary.
Using transplants can be productive for vegetables including broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, lettuce, and carrots. These plants can be purchased at garden centers beginning in late summer. They can also be started in small containers or peat pots in a warm protected location. When transplanting the plants in the garden take care not to disturb the roots and protect them from the sun until they get established.
Insect problems
Several generations of insects develop throughout the summer causing insect pest pressure to be worse in fall gardens when compared to spring gardens. Insects including cabbage loopers, imported cabbage moths, and squash bugs can be of particular concern. Visit the garden often to scout for these insects. Refer to the Mississippi State University Extension Service publication “Insect Pests of the Home Vegetable Garden” for control recommendations.
Don’t let the summer heat get you down. Get your second wind during the dog days of August by planning and planting a fall garden. This decision will provide fresh vegetables as the weather cools.