The Pontotoc County Fair is in full swing! If you have not visited the 104th edition of the best county fair in Mississippi, it is not too late. The remainder of the week will be packed with action and fun. The schedule of daily events for the Pontotoc County Fair are listed below.
Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Children’s Day
The event will take place on Wednesday, July 7th in the Pontotoc County Agricenter from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The event will include fun, education, and food! A selection of carnival rides will be available afterwards.
4-H Livestock Show Exhibition and Clinic
The event will take place on Wednesday, July 7th in the Winston Akers/B.J. Moorman Pavilion from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Youth will learn the basics of managing and showing livestock projects. MSU Extension Agents will provide expert instruction on animal selection, care, nutrition, and showmanship skills. This is a perfect opportunity for youth interested in beginning a livestock project.
Adult Exhibits
Check in will be from 12:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. for adult exhibits including textiles, household articles, home canning, and photography.
Youth Exhibits
Check in will be from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Family Night at the Fair
The event will take place on Wednesday, July 7th at 6:30 p.m. Come experience Bryan Jackson with Vertical Adrenaline Motocross Ministries. Mr. Jackson will share his testimony through a motorcycle and ATV stunt show.
Gate Admission
There will be no gate admission on Wednesday, July 7th. All in attendance are asked to bring can goods to support the Pontotoc County Food Pantry.
Carnival Rides
Wednesday, July 7th is $20 armband night from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Thursday, July 8, 2021
Youth Exhibits
Check in will be from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Youth under the age of eighteen may enter exhibits in the following categories: agribusiness, culinary arts, safety and health, environment, photography, models, collections, sewing/needle work, creative arts, and horticulture.
Youth Rodeo
Check-in will be at 6:30 p.m. The rodeo will begin at 7:00 p.m. The action will include speed and roping events.
Mississippi Christian Bow Hunters Archery Contest
The archery contest will be Thursday, July 8th at 7:00 p.m. in the Winston Akers/B.J. Moorman Pavilion. The event is open to all archers. There will be youth and adult categories. The charge will be $10 per round.
Gate Admission
The gate admission for Thursday, July 8th is $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for children under 12 years old.
Carnival Rides
Thursday, July 8th is $25 armband night from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Thursday night is also buy 1 get 1 free night. Both parties must be present when purchasing the tickets.
Friday, July 9, 2021
Adult Exhibits
Check in will be from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. for adult exhibits including baked foods, vegetables, fruits, flowers, and plants. The Pontotoc County Fair Exhibit building will be open for public viewing from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Friday Night Rodeo
The event will take place on July 9th at 8:00 p.m. in the Pontotoc County Agricenter.
Gate Admission
The gate admission for Friday, July 9th is $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children under 12 years old.
Carnival Rides
Friday, July 9th is $20 armband night from 5:00 p.m. to midnight.
Saturday, July 10, 2021
4-H Beef Livestock Show
The show will take place on Saturday, July 10th 10:00 a.m. in the Winston Akers/B.J. Moorman Pavilion.
Saturday Night Rodeo
The event will take place on July 10th at 8:00 p.m. in the Pontotoc County Agricenter.
Gate Admission
The gate admission for Saturday, July 10th is $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children under 12 years old.
Carnival Rides
Saturday, July 10th is $25 armband night from 4:00 p.m. until midnight
The Pontotoc County 4-H concession stand will also offer fantastic hotdogs, hamburgers, nachos, and popcorn. All the proceeds go to support the many Pontotoc County 4-H programs and activities. Don’t forget to try the famous Pontotoc County 4-H soft serve ice cream that is made using Ms. Sherry Thompson’s secret recipe with milk from Graham Dairy!
Don’t miss a second of the Pontotoc County Fair. For more information and updates follow us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/Pontotoc-County-Mississippi-Fair-1456191984622777.