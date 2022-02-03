Don’t Trash Mississippi is the slogan for the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) litter awareness and prevention program. Litter in Mississippi is not just an unsightly problem, it is an expensive problem. Littering is defined as the improper disposal of waste products. MDOT spends over three million dollars annually picking up litter on Mississippi highways – money that could be better spent on roads and bridges. In addition to the direct cost of picking up litter, there are also indirect costs of highway litter in decreased property values as well as health and safety risks.
Litter has been steadily increasing since the 1950’s when manufacturers began producing a greater volume of disposable packaging. National Geographic reports that the production of plastic has increased exponentially, from 2.3 million tons produced in 1950 to 448 million tons produced in 2015. An estimated eight million tons of plastic waste enters the world’s oceans each year. Much of the plastic waste is carried by way of rivers that flow into the ocean.
The litter along Mississippi highways is 30% higher than in other states. In 2016 alone, MDOT employees spent 30,526 hours picking up 8,910 tons of trash. Not all trash is able to be picked up. The breakdown is as follows: 40% is picked up; 18% washes into waterways; 25% breaks down naturally; and 17% of highway litter remains forever.
So, where exactly does all the litter come from? Approximately 38% of the litter is accidentally spilled from open-bed vehicles. However, about 62% of the highway litter is deliberately thrown out and consists mostly of disposable items from fast-food or take-out food and beverage containers. According to Keep America Beautiful, the most commonly littered items include cigarette butts, food wrappers, plastic bottles, disposable cups, straws, beverage cans, and grocery bags. People who intentionally litter do so out of laziness, carelessness, or because litter is already in the area. The average person who throws a cup or wrapper out of a car window may think that their one piece of litter does not matter. However, when one act of littering is multiplied by many people, the resulting volume of litter can quickly overwhelm a community.
The Pontotoc County Sherriff’s Department is to be commended for all the work they do to pick up litter in Pontotoc County. State inmates who are housed in Pontotoc County and participate in a work program pick up litter year-round. These inmates pick up an average of over 2000 bags of litter per month along Pontotoc County roads and highways. The Sheriff’s Department received two awards from MDOT in 2020 for the most litter picked up in the Northern District, and for the most litter picked up state-wide during the year 2019. Thank you Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department!!
Here are some things all of us can do to help prevent litter:
Increase availability of public trash cans
Encourage enforcement of anti-litter laws and regulations
Set an example for children and youth by properly disposing of litter and teaching them that littering is not acceptable behavior
This article is written in Memory of Mrs. Nancy Pipkin and in Honor of the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department and the many other volunteers who have worked countless hours over the years to help make Pontotoc more beautiful.
ServSafe Class
A ServSafe, food safety certification class, will be taught at the Pontotoc County Extension Office by Ensley Howell. The class will be conducted over two days: February 21st from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and February 22nd from 8:00 a.m. until 12 noon.
The fee for the class is $140.00, which includes the 7th Edition ServSafe Manager book. Those wishing to attend may register at the Pontotoc County Extension Office or through Mississippi State University Extension online at: http://extension.msstate.edu/food-and-health/food-safety/servsafe
The deadline to register is Monday, February 7th. For more information, call the Pontotoc County Extension Office at 662-489-3910.