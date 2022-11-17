Is it your turn to host the holiday gathering and you are a little short on dining table seating? Look no further than the lowly coffee table to help accommodate those extra guests. The often-overlooked coffee table doesn’t get the attention it deserves, especially during the holidays.
The coffee table is a standard furniture piece used in homes around the world. It is typically some type of low table placed in front of a sofa or upholstered chairs. The coffee table which typically holds magazines, remote controls, and small decorative items, actually started out not as a coffee table, but as a tea table. During the 17th century, Europeans used tall round tables to set up tea service for guests. The round top was often made to be folded down and stored away until needed again for serving tea. During the 18th century, the tea table evolved into a rectangular tea cart with wheels that could be rolled out to serve tea.
The Maltese and Venetians are believed to be the first to consume coffee. Soon, coffee became a popular beverage in Europe. During the 17th century, coffeehouses began opening up throughout Britain and were a place for the bourgeois and the “enlightened” to gather. Coffeehouse customers complained that there was no place to sit their cup of coffee, newspapers, and journals. In response, coffeehouse owners had custom tables built especially for this popular new beverage. People would gather around the tables to discuss politics, philosophy, and other interests of the day.
English coffeehouses were sometimes called Penny Universities, since coffee was sold for a penny per cup. These early coffee tables were tall and ornate. As coffee became more commonplace among all social classes, the coffee tables became less ornate and more functional. It is believed that the lower coffee tables became popular during the Ottoman Empire and were influenced by tables used in tea gardens. Lower Japanese-style furniture also became popular in Britain during the 1870s and 1880s.
Imperial Furniture Company claims to be the first to design the modern-day coffee table in the 1920s when the legs of a table were accidentally cut off and the president of the company at the time liked the look of the table. After World War II, coffee tables became very popular in the United States. The invention of the television in the 1950’s increased the popularity of the coffee table since it was low and didn’t obstruct the view of the television.
The coffee table continues to evolve and can be found in all materials such as wood, glass, steel, chrome, and plastic. Today’s coffee table has many additional uses such as storage and seating. During the busy holidays, don’t forget to utilize this classic piece of furniture. The low design makes it the perfect dining height for accommodating small children.
Note that glass tables and tables with sharp corners are not recommended for safety reasons for toddlers. The coffee table is more versatile today than ever and can be used for dinners or informal gatherings for serving dessert, hors d’oeuvres, charcuterie boards, coffee, or drinks. Let this hard-working traditional furniture piece ease your holiday stress.
References:
DecorTips (n.d.). The Importance of the Coffee Table in Your Living Room. Retrieved from: https://decortips.com
Laurel Crown (2022). The Evolution and History of Coffee Tables. Retrieved from: https://www.laurelcrown.com
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.