Dot Courson of Pontotoc has been awarded a $500 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC). This grant is a portion of the nearly $1.4 million in grants the Commission awarded in Fiscal Year 2020 and was originally to be used to attend the International Art of the Portrait Conference in Orlando in May, but will be used to buy art supplies during the Pandemic.
The grants are made possible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.
“Mississippi boasts an embarrassment of riches when it comes to artistic talent in our state,” said Malcolm White, executive director of MAC. “MAC is proud to support the artists selected to receive grant awards from MAC this year. These individuals should be commended for their commitment to artistic excellence as well as their ability to communicate complex thoughts and emotions through the arts.”
Courson is a full time artist know for her “rural south” landscapes. She owns a private art school and works in her studio/gallery located on Hidden Creek in Pontotoc, MS.
Over the past 10 years, Dot was involved in the arts throughout the south. She served as a organizer of Plein Air South a Gathering of Artists for two years hosting hundreds of artists in Apalachicola FL.
A founder and former board member for the Women Painters of the Southeast, she served as awards judge the annual exhibition in Virginia in 2015. and is a juried member of the Oil Painter’s of America and the American Impressionist’s Society (AIS) where she served on the 2012 and 2015 National Show Committees as well as had her work in regional shows around the country.
Her works appear in museums and exhibitions and is collected nationally and internationally. Her painting, “Home Grown Greens” and bio is on permanent exhibit as a “Mississippi Visual Arts Legend” at the Arts and Entertainment Experience Museum in Meridian, MS that opened in 2018.
A lifelong painter and art student through private study and the art atelier system with master artists, she is happy to be one of the few self-representing artists in Mississippi with frequent curated exhibitions in select galleries and museums
The Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC) is a state agency serving more than two million people through grants and special initiatives that enhance communities, assist artists and arts organizations, promote arts education and celebrate Mississippi’s cultural heritage.
MAC is funded by the Mississippi Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Mississippi Endowment for the Arts at the Community Foundation for Mississippi and other private sources. For more information, visit www.arts.ms.gov.
For information about the Mississippi Arts Commission, please contact Anna Ehrgott, Communications Director, 601-359-6546 or aehrgott@arts.ms.gov.