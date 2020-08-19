THAXTON - She has a 475 cubic-inch Chevy engine, generating about 700 horsepower, and she’ll get a whole lot of gone in not a whole lot of time.
They call the boat Flat Nasty, and like George Jones said, she’s long and lean—17 feet, to be exact- and she turns every head in town.
At least she turns every head on the lake.
“I’ve had it up to about 132 miles-per-hour,” said Don Kenney, who along with his friend Mitchell Wood has a long history with the boat. “We ran within half a boat length of the fastest boat in the U.S.”
A photograph on the wall of their garage in Thaxton shows Kenney hurtling across a lake, going so fast that only the very rear of the boat, a leveling device called a cavitation plate, is touching the water.
That stabilization is pretty important when an engine with 13-1 compression, 731 cam-lift, and burning 116-octane fuel drives a boat with a flat bottom.
Flat Nasty reaches top speed in 8.5 seconds. Races run a quarter mile.
“It takes every muscle in your body to control the boat,” said Kenney. He has to wear a suit fitted with a parachute that will deploy and jerk him clear in case of an accident.
Wood and Kenney have teamed up in drag boat races throughout the South, with Kenney serving as driver and mechanic. Together they call themselves the MADD Racing Team, standing for Mitchell and Don Drag Boats.
Mitchell caught the racing bug early.
“When I was a 14-year-old kid I saw a drag boat on Davis Lake in Houlka, and I told myself one day I’d have one,” he said.
Wood first bought Flat Nasty in 1978. He sold it to friends and bought it back a couple of times, most recently in 2007.
Wood and Kenney last raced competitively in the late 1990s, but they still like taking Flat Nasty out on the water and putting her through her paces.
They don’t get her up to 132 miles-per-hours anymore.
The boys take Flat Nasty to places like Sardis Lake and Parsons, Tennessee. Racing and working on the boat has brought Wood and Kenney and their buddies together for decades.
“We’ve got 267 years of friendship when we all sit around this table and talk boats,” Wood said.
Flat Nasty continues to provide a good reason for their families, including their kids and grandkids, to spend time together.
“The last trip we took, we brought 15 people,” Wood said. “I’m too old for this to be a mid-life crisis, so it must be that family and friends are the most enjoyable part of it all.”
Kenney also has a boat in the shop, named OK America, that he and his buddies are restoring. It needs a lot of work, but they’re enjoying the restoration.
Wood flashed a sly smile and said, “We’re making OK America great, again.”