PONTOTOC —Katherine Adams of Pontotoc has a goal: A lot more belles at this year’s Pontotoc High School prom.
But she needs your help with the first-year project to make it happen.
Adams is heading up a formal dress drop for the Pontotoc High School prom, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 7.
The drop seeks donated prom/formal dresses, and related accessories, which will then be given free to any PHS student who cannot afford a suitable dress for the prom.
Saturday, March 26 is the last day folks can donate a dress or the accessories because the girls will be coming to peruse and choose the dress they want on April 2. Dresses or accessories can be dropped off at 216 Dogwood Circle in Pontotoc.
“The dresses will be available for the girls to choose on Saturday, April 2, at 10 a.m at the First Baptist Church gym. I need to have everything together the weekend before, which is Saturday, March 26,” she said.
First Baptist Church minister Dr. Ken Hester said “This is a fine example of helping someone in need. There’s a Biblical referent as well: Luke 3:11 says in part, ‘Him that hath two coats, let him impart to him that hath none.’”
“I’m asking any girl who needs a prom dress and can’t afford one to come to the drop to find her perfect dress. Our mission is to help you feel beautiful without the stress of buying a new dress, and to help you feel like a queen,” said Adams.
“Sometimes finances get in the way of getting to participate in things we grew up looking forward to. The cost of putting a girl at the prom — including a dress, shoes, hair, makeup , all of it — can be at least $700, and may be upwards of $1,000. We’re here to help with that.
“Every girl deserve the chance to feel beautiful; you’re worthy. Each dress has been donated with memories that they hold. Now it’s your turn to make your memories,” Adams said.
For the 2019 PHS graduate — who is the daughter of Anson and Rayanne Adams of Pontotoc — the dress drop is a trip down memory lane.
She’s a 2019 Miss Pontotoc High School Most Beautiful pageant winner, who put that pageant dress — borrowed from someone else — into the dress drop.
“Former Beta Club sponsor Donna Akers pushed me to be in the pageant. She didn’t give me much of a choice,” Adams joked.
She now has about 36 dresses, a few pairs of shoes and a few accessories. She’s picking up several more dresses this week.
So far, the oldest dress dates to 2011, and one’s a bridesmaid dress with the tags still on it.
She still needs the public’s help, and the clock is ticking, she said this week.
“I’m asking for donations of formal dresses, shoes, jewelry, and clutches. I hope to receive dresses and shoes of all sizes, colors, and styles, from the most glitzy, to just a simple gown.
“Thanks to many generous donors, right now I have at least one of every size from size 2 up to 16,” Adams said this week.
Dresses or accessories can be dropped off at 216 Dogwood Circle in Pontotoc. Adams can also be contacted at 662-760-2453 or at ADRESSFITFORAQUEEN@GMAIL.COM (can be typed all caps or down).
Adams is also seeking anyone who might have clothes racks and/or mannequins for the drop to borrow or to be donated on or before April 2. So far, she has one rack, donated by Austin Anderson, owner of — wait for it — The Rack in Pontotoc, where she once worked.
Latecomers with donated dresses or accessories can schedule a time for Adams to meet them, or bring them to her on that Saturday.
“I want to help make the drop happen. But I can’t make do that without the public’s help.
“Please consider donating, and help me get as many girls to the prom as possible,” she said.
She’s not sure how many girls will show up at the drop, “but if we get even one I’ll be happy.”
How to make sure those who get the dresses actually need them?, “It’s simply an honesty policy. I hope the ones that need a dress will come, and the ones that don’t, don’t take advantage of the system,” she said.
“Once a girl receives a dress, it’s hers to keep. We can do minor fixes, but I don’t know if major alterations can be done on the dress, or if that will be up to the girl to do.” Whichever way it goes, ”I’ll start over with more donations next year,” Adams said.
She said she can do hair and make up for free if a girl makes an appointment with her.
It’s the first year she’s done a dress drop, and as far as she knows, the first time it’s been done in this area.
“I can’t take credit for the idea. I saw an influencer on Instagram who had done a similar program for schools in the Dallas, Texas area. Her name is Tiffany Houghton.
“I substitute taught at Pontotoc High School, and the program helped me see the need for a dress drop. I thought, ‘that’s a great idea. There’s nothing like that for prom dresses around here,’ and here we are.”
She said the idea developed “in days,” so quickly there wasn’t time to expand it to the North and South school districts.
“I hope to expand the drop to Pontotoc County schools next year, and perhaps the year after that add Lee, Union or Lafayette schools.
“In short, I want to expand the drop to see how may girls we can reach,” she said.
The biggest hurdle she’s had to overcome to accomplish the drive is time management. She’s working full time art Sydney’s Jewelry in Tupelo, and working toward a bachelor’s degree in educational studies. She also does hair and makeup for clients “as a side hustle.”
She’s always been interested in efficiency. “I asked Santa to bring me a filing cabinet to organize things in my room when I was 8,” she joked. Santa brought her one.
“Things have gone smoothly so far, but I won’t get much sleep until the drop comes to fruition. I have nightmares about no one showing up, or not getting any dresses,” she said.
“I’m doing this because I want to give back to the community and work with teenagers. Beyond that, I’m waiting on God to show me a direction, sort of working on a prayer,” she concluded.